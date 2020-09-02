The Americas

Tropical Storm Nana Barrels Toward Belize, Could Become Hurricane

By Associated Press
September 02, 2020 09:11 PM
Workers board up the windows of a store in preparation for hurricane Nana -expected as a Category 1 hurricane with winds up to…
Workers board up the windows of a store in preparation for Hurricane Nana, expected as a Category 1 hurricane with winds up to 152 kph, in Belize City, Belize, on Sept. 2, 2020.

PUNTA GORDA, BELIZE - Tropical Storm Nana barreled westward Wednesday just off the coast of Honduras on a collision course with the Central American nation of Belize, where thousands of people were stocking up on food, water and construction materials.

Long lines stretched through supermarkets and hardware store shelves were nearly bare as Belizeans bought materials to board up windows and doors ahead of Nana's expected landfall late Wednesday night or early Thursday, possibly as a hurricane.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center reported that Nana was located about 160 kilometers east-southeast of Belize City with maximum sustained winds of 95 kph. The storm was moving at 24 kph and was expected to strengthen throughout the day.

Belize issued a hurricane warning for its coastline. Nana was 80 kilometers north-northwest of the Honduran island of Roatan, a popular tourist destination.

Heavy rains were expected in Belize, as well as in northern Honduras and throughout Guatemala as the storm crosses the isthmus Thursday.

Local leaders in rural villages in the southernmost district of Toledo were awaiting word from the National Emergency Management Organization to open hurricane shelters.

As evening approached, dark clouds hung on the horizon as uneasy residents awaited the storm's arrival. 

Related Stories

The ICU team at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital getting together for a photo on the morning after the storm had passed. (Photo Courtesy/Shannon Williams)
USA
How Louisiana Medical Team Protected COVID-19 Patients as Hurricane Laura Roared In
Despite power outage, no running water, nor air conditioning, doctors, nurses, maintenance and cafeteria workers at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital kept working
Default Author Profile
By Matt Haines
Wed, 09/02/2020 - 06:31
Rakisha Murray cries in relief as she arrives to see her mother's home largely undamaged, after she returned from evacuation…
USA
In Aftermath of Hurricane Laura, Residents Worry About Help
As evacuated residents began returning home, many worried that they wouldn't have enough support from the both the federal and state governments as they face a rebuilding process certain to take several months
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 08/31/2020 - 13:46
President Donald Trump speaks with first responders as he tours a warehouse being used as a distribution point for relief aid…
USA
Trump Tours Hurricane-Damaged Parts of Louisiana, Texas
More than a dozen dead after Hurricane Laura ravages parts of Gulf region
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 08/29/2020 - 11:13
A damaged home is shown Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Hackberry, La., after Hurricane Laura move through the area Thursday.
USA
WMO: Laura by Far the Strongest Hurricane of 2020 Atlantic Season
Category 4 storm, responsible for 20 deaths, was by one measure stronger than the other four August storms combined
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 08/28/2020 - 15:46
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Child Marriage