The Americas

Trump Moves To End Asylum Protections for Central Americans

By Associated Press
July 15, 2019 10:30 AM
Rafts loaded with passengers leave Tecun Uman, Guatemala, to cross the Suchiate River to reach Mexico, Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says tightening of immigration controls has focused "more than anything" on…
FILE - Rafts loaded with passengers leave Tecun Uman, Guatemala, to cross the Suchiate River to reach Mexico, June 25, 2019.

WASHINGTON - The Trump administration is moving to end asylum protections for most Central American migrants.
 
A rule published Monday bars migrants from seeking asylum in the United States if they've traveled through another country first.
 
Tens of thousands of migrant families from Central America travel through Mexico to the U.S. each month, many claiming asylum. The Trump administration claims families are taking advantage of legal loopholes it says allow migrants a free pass to the country while they wait out phony asylum requests.
 
The rule is almost certain to face a legal challenge.
 
U.S. law allows refugees to request asylum when they arrive at the U.S. regardless of how they did so. But there's an exception for those who have come through a country considered ``safe.''

Immigrant rights groups say the Republican administration's policies are a cruel effort to keep immigrants out.

 

Related Stories

00:01:45
Immigration
Immigration Agents Start Raids in US Cities
Immigration raids began in nine U.S. cities Sunday, including New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, as authorities started to round up as many as 2,000 migrants who have been issued deportation orders.  Mike O'Sullivan reports the stepped-up enforcement has angered Democrats, including many local officials, but is applauded by supporters of President Donald Trump.
Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., left, talks with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. during the Rally Against Separation Saturday, June 30, 2018, in . (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
US Politics
2020 Democrats Paint Contrast with Trump on Immigration
Four Democratic presidential candidates promise major changes to US immigration law
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 12, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press