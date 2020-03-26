The Americas

US Announces Narco-Terrorism Charges against Venezuela's Maduro

By Masood Farivar
March 26, 2020 11:20 AM
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a news conference at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, March 12, 2020.
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday announced narco-terrorism and other criminal against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and 14 other current and former officials of the country, accusing them of collaborating with a leftist Colombian guerrilla group involved in flooding the United States with cocaine.       

In addition to Maduro, Maidel Moreno, the current chief justice,  Diosdado Cabello, a former speaker of the National Assembly, Vladimir Padrino Lopez, a former defense minister and two former leaders of the leftist Colombian guerrilla group FARC (Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia) were named in separate federal indictments returned in Washington, D.C., New York and Florida.  

The dramatic charges were announced by Attorney General William Barr and other senior law enforcement officials at a virtual press conference.  

"Today’s announcement is focused on rooting out the extensive corruption within the Venezuelan government – a system constructed and controlled to enrich those at the highest levels of the government," Barr said. "The United States will not allow these corrupt Venezuelan officials to use the U.S. banking system to move their illicit proceeds from South America nor further their criminal schemes.”

 

Masood Farivar
Written By
Masood Farivar

