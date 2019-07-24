The Americas

US Compliments Guatemala for Security Cooperation

By Associated Press
July 24, 2019 01:29 PM
Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on "Trump Administration's Child Separation Policy" on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 18, 2019.
WASHINGTON - The acting head of the Homeland Security Department is complimenting what he says is cooperation with Guatemala to tighten immigration security.

Kevin McAleenan's statement comes a day after President Donald Trump railed against Guatemala and threatened retribution against the Central American nation over immigration.
 
McAleenan says the collaboration is ``already yielding significant results'' and he mentions a joint operation in Guatemala that broke up a human smuggling ring in May.
 
McAleenan tells counterparts from Honduras, El Salvador and Panama, and the Costa Rican ambassador that he wants similar cooperation.
 
Trump tweeted that he may impose tariffs and tax remittance money, and he alleged that Guatemala refused to sign an asylum deal with the U.S. even though the country's government didn't say it had agreed to the arrangement.

 

