The Americas

Venezuela Opposition Leader Enters Congress Amid Standoff

By Associated Press
January 07, 2020 01:30 PM
Venezuela’s National Assembly President and opposition leader Juan Guaido tries to climb the fence to enter the compound of the Assembly in Caracas, after he and other opposition lawmakers were blocked by police, Jan. 5, 2020.
Venezuela’s National Assembly President and opposition leader Juan Guaido tries to climb the fence to enter the compound of the Assembly in Caracas, after he and other opposition lawmakers were blocked by police, Jan. 5, 2020.

CARACAS - Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido made his way into the legislative building on Tuesday following a standoff with security forces.
                   
The opposition leader recognized by the U.S. as Venezuela's rightful president led lawmakers in singing the national anthem.
                   
Guaido was initially blocked by dozens of national guardsmen from entering.
                   
Venezuela's opposition is facing its biggest test yet after government-backed lawmakers announced they were taking control of what Guaido supporters have described as the nation's last democratic institution.
                   
Guaido has served as president of the National Assembly for the last year and used it as his platform to gain international recognition.
                   
He was expected to be re-elected as the legislature's leader Sunday but was blocked along with several other lawmakers from entering congress.
                   
Former opposition ally Luis Parra declared himself the National Assembly's leader, claiming to have won the votes of 81 lawmakers.
                   
The opposition refutes that tally and says 100 lawmakers, a majority, voted for Guaido in a legislative session held at a Venezuelan newspaper.

Related Stories

Default Content Teaser
The Americas
As Venezuela Crisis Deepens, US Stands with Guaido
The US is standing firmly with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, as both he and a rival lawmaker, Luis Parra, claim to be the country's parliamentary speaker after two separate votes
Cindy Saine
By Cindy Saine
Tue, 01/07/2020 - 02:23
Opposition leader Juan Guaido, center, lawmaker Juan Pablo Guanipa, left, and lawmaker Carlos Eduardo Berrizbeitia, right, give…
The Americas
Venezuela's Guaido and Rival Lawmaker Call for Competing Legislative Sessions
Guaido and a rival lawmaker backed by socialist leader Nicolas Maduro both call for National Assembly sessions on Tuesday
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 01/06/2020 - 17:31
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2019 file photo, opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim President Juan Guaido speaks during a…
The Americas
Lima Group Backs Guaido Re-election as Venezuela's Congress Splits
The Lima Group, minus members Mexico and Argentina, said they welcomed Guaido's re-election as the leader of Congress and as the country's interim president, repeating a condemnation of 'force and intimidation tactics' used against lawmakers
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 01/06/2020 - 14:15
Opposition leader Juan Guaido swears himself in as president of the National Assembly with opposition lawmakers at the newspaper El Nacional's headquarters in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 5, 2020.
The Americas
Venezuela's  Guaido Blocked from Congress as Rival Lawmaker Claims Speaker Post
A lawmaker backed by socialist leader Nicolas  Maduro claimed the post after Juan  Guaido was blocked from entering the chamber
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 01/06/2020 - 10:18
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Child Marriage