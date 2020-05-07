The Americas

Venezuela to Request Extradition of American Allegedly Involved in Suspected Coup Attempt

By VOA News
May 07, 2020 01:20 AM
This photo released by the Venezuelan Miraflores presidential press office shows President Nicolas Maduro speaking over…
This photo released by the Venezuelan Miraflores presidential press office shows President Nicolas Maduro speaking over military equipment that he says was seized during an incursion into Venezuela in Caracas on May 4, 2020.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Wednesday that four more people he described as terrorists have been captured in connection with Sunday's foiled raid to overthrow his government.

Maduro made the announcement after earlier saying the government will attempt to extradite a U.S.-based security contractor for allegedly participating in the raid.

Maduro said the request to have Jordan Goudreau transported from Florida to the South America country is warranted after Goudreau said on a video earlier this week that he was working with two former U.S special forces soldiers to upend Maduro and destabilize his government.

Goudreau has also acknowledged Airan Berry and Luke Denman as being part of the operation, describing the pair as “my guys” in a telephone interview with the Reuters news agency.

Maduro went on state television Tuesday and showed the passports he claimed belonged to Berry and Denman, who were among 13 men captured in the failed raid Sunday. He said the Americans are being treated well and with respect.

Authorities say the men traveled by speedboat from neighboring Colombia to the Venezuelan port city of La Guaira. Eight people were killed in the foiled attack.

Maduro has blamed the attacks on the Trump administration and Colombia, both of which have denied involvement.

