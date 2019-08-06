The Americas

Venezuela, Uruguay Issue Travel Warnings for US

By VOA News
August 6, 2019 09:46 PM
Tourists gather around the Capitol pond with the Washington Monument in the background on a hot day in Washington, DC as temperature rises into the upper 80s Fahrenheit, Friday, July 19, 2019. (Photo by Diaa Bekheet)
Tourists gather around the Capitol pond with the Washington Monument in the background on a hot day in Washington, DC as temperature rises into the upper 80s Fahrenheit, Friday, July 19, 2019. (Photo by Diaa Bekheet)

Two Latin American countries are warning their citizens against travel to the United States after mass shootings killed 31 people last weekend. 

Venezuela and Uruguay warned their residents about violence and hate crimes in the United States.

Uruguayans were told to take "extreme precautions" when traveling go the U.S. because local authorities are unable to stop mass shootings, the foreign ministry said. 

"Due to factors such as the indiscriminate possession of firearms by the population, it is especially advisable to avoid places where large concentrations of people occur," the statement said.

The Venezuelan foreign ministry recommended its citizens "postpone travel" to America in light of "violence and indiscriminate hate crimes."

The Japanese consulate in Detroit also warned Japanese residents and visitors to  "be aware of the potential for gunfire incidents everywhere in the United States."

The warnings come days after a gunman opened fire at a shopping center in El Paso, Texas, killing 22. Hours later, hundreds of miles away, another gunman began shooting in Dayton, Ohio, killing nine. 

In the past, Germany, New Zealand, Canada, Ireland, China and the Bahamas have also issued travel warning for the U.S. 

Related Stories

Candles burn as part of a memorial at the scene of Sunday morning’s mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, Aug. 5, 2019.
The Americas
Uruguay Issues Travel Warning for US After Weekend Mass Shootings
In a press release, Foreign Ministry advised avoiding cities such as Detroit, Baltimore and Albuquerque, which it said are among the 20 most dangerous in the world, citing an index by CEOWORLD magazine
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
August 05, 2019
FILE - People are seen waiting to apply for visas outside the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, China, May 3, 2011.
East Asia Pacific
China Issues US Travel Warning as Trade Tensions Escalate
The Chinese embassy in Washington has issued a warning to its citizens traveling to the United States as trade tensions intensify between the two countries.Chinese tourists were warned of dangers such as costly medical bills, the possibility of gun violence and robberies, seizures by customs agents and natural disasters."Public security in the United States is not good," said an embassy statement published last week. "Cases of shootings, robberies, and theft are frequent…
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
July 03, 2018
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News