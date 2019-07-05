Venezuelan Envoy Rejects 'Biased' Report at UN Rights Body

GENEVA - A top Venezuelan diplomat has blasted the ``biased vision'' of a report by the U.N. human rights chief chronicling torture, sexual abuse and extrajudicial killings in the country, and demanded it be ``corrected.''

Deputy Foreign Minister William Castillo insisted the report from High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet ``does not reflect the reality in our country.'' He said Venezuela would heed ``constructive'' recommendations.

Through a translator, Castillo told the U.N-backed Human Rights Council: ``We demand that its contents be corrected, and we urge you to act in a balanced and respectful way.''

He spoke Friday after Bachelet presented the report published a day earlier.

She summarized findings about a ``pattern of torture'' under President Nicolas Maduro's government, with violations including arbitrary detention, extrajudicial killings, sexual violence and enforced disappearances.