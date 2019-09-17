The Americas

Venezuelan Opposition Lawmaker Zambrano Released From Custody

By Reuters
September 17, 2019 11:45 PM
Vice President of Venezuela's National Assembly Edgar Zambrano of the Democratic Action party (Accion Democratica), speaks to the media after being released from prison in Caracas, Venezuela, Sept. 17, 2019.
Vice President of Venezuela's National Assembly Edgar Zambrano of the Democratic Action party (Accion Democratica), speaks to the media after being released from prison in Caracas, Venezuela, Sept. 17, 2019.

CARACAS - The vice president of Venezuela's opposition-controlled congress, Edgar Zambrano, was released from state custody on Tuesday, four months after his arrest on treason charges, an ally of President Nicolas Maduro and an opposition lawmaker said.

Francisco Torrealba, a member of the Maduro-friendly Constituent Assembly, sent Reuters a photograph of Zambrano with his family. Timoteo Zambrano, an opposition lawmaker and no relation to Edgar, posted a video on Twitter of Edgar Zambrano speaking outside the military base where he had been held.

"The process of freeing political prisoners has begun," Timoteo Zambrano wrote on Twitter. "We celebrate the freedom of our colleague, the deputy Edgar Zambrano."

The move comes a day after Maduro's ruling socialist party reached a deal with small opposition parties, including Timoteo Zambrano's "Let's Change" party, aimed at resolving the South American country's deep political divide.

As part of the deal, the government said it would ask the justice system to evaluate alternatives to "the privation of liberty" for some prisoners. It also said it would reform the National Electoral Commission, which the opposition accuses of bias in favor of the ruling party.

That deal was not backed by the mainstream opposition parties who control the National Assembly, including Edgar Zambrano's Democratic Action party. Those groups demand that Maduro step down, arguing the 2018 vote that led to his re-election was fraudulent.

 

Related Stories

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, talks to the media as he arrives to attend a session of Venezuela's National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela, Sept. 17, 2019.
The Americas
Venezuela's Opposition Majority Extends Guaido's Leadership
National Assembly says he'll serve as crisis-wracked nation's interim president until they've ended Nicolas Maduro's grip on power
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Tue, 09/17/2019 - 22:25
Former Venezuelan military spy chief, retired Maj. Gen. Hugo Carvajal walks out of prison in Estremera, outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Sept. 15, 2019.
The Americas
Spain Rejects US Extradition Request for Ex-Venezuelan Spy Chief
Hugo Carvajal wanted in US on drug charges; Spain says request was political
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Tue, 09/17/2019 - 22:17
Venezuela's National Assembly President and self-proclaimed interim President Juan Guaido speaks to the press in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. A group of minority opposition parties in Venezuela agreed Monday to enter negotiations with…
The Americas
Split Emerges in Venezuela Opposition Over Talks with Gov't
A group of minority opposition parties entering negotiations with President Nicolas Maduro's government without the consent of the opposition leader Juan Guaido
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Tue, 09/17/2019 - 00:45
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters

The Worth of a Girl