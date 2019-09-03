The Americas

Venezuelan Opposition OKs Satellites to Hunt Guerrilla Camps

By Associated Press
September 3, 2019 05:59 PM
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, speaks during a session of Venezuela's National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela, Sept. 3, 2019.
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, speaks during a session of Venezuela's National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela, Sept. 3, 2019.

CARACAS - Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said Tuesday that he has approved the use of satellites to hunt down guerrillas crossing into the country from neighboring Colombia.

Collaboration has begun between Venezuela's opposition and Colombian officials to collect intelligence on guerrilla camps and planes that Guaido said they use to transport drugs.

"We've seen recordings of these groups showing off their weapons," Guaido said. "We're facing a serious, serious problem of Venezuelan sovereignty."

Guaido is seeking to oust President Nicolas Maduro, accusing the socialist leader of welcoming in terrorist groups from Colombia. Guaido also urged Venezuela's armed force to "immediately eject" the "terrorist groups" from Venezuelan territory.

Guaido has offered no details, such as who will collect the satellite imagery. He is recognized as interim president by the U.S., Colombia and some 50 other nations, who consider Maduro's election in 2018 a fraud.

FILE - Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro lead a rally condemning the economic sanctions imposed by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump on Venezuela, in Caracas, Venezuela, Aug. 10, 2019.

Maduro remains in power with backing from Venezuela's military and support from international allies, including Cuba, Russia and China.

Colombian President Ivan Duque days earlier accused Maduro of providing shelter to rebels from Colombia after some ex-leaders announced their return to arms, heightening tension between the two countries.

Maduro's government, which considers Guaido a puppet of the Trump administration, has accused Colombia's government of allowing three paramilitary training camps to operate in its territory with the aim of taking down Maduro.

Related Stories

FILE - Venezuelan migrant Nemesis Ramirez, 22, poses for a picture with her children, while they wait to process their documents at the Ecuadorian-Peruvian border service center, before they continue their journey, June 17, 2019.
The Americas
Peru to Boost Border Security After Stricter Entry Rule for Venezuelans
More than 850,000 Venezuelans have fled their homeland for Peru in recent years
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Tue, 09/03/2019 - 01:01
Venezuelan National Assembly's second vice-president Stalin Gonzalez speaks during a press conference in Caracas, Sept. 2, 2019.
The Americas
Venezuela Opposition Says Norway Talks Must Focus on Elections
Dialogue proceedings remain stalled after the government walked out
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Mon, 09/02/2019 - 18:38
FILE - Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks at a meeting of the Sao Paulo Forum in Caracas, Venezuela, July 28, 2019.
USA
US: Venezuela's Maduro Relinquishing Power Not About Punishment
US Special Representative to Venezuela says Washington's goal is to restore democracy and prosperity to the country
Default Author Profile
By Cindy Saine
Thu, 08/29/2019 - 15:16
Venezuela's opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido, speaks during an event about infrastructure of the country at the Metropolitan University in Caracas, Aug. 28, 2019.
The Americas
Venezuela's Guaido Names Shadow Cabinet to Help Oust Maduro
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido names a new shadow cabinet, launching the latest phase of his campaign aimed at forcing President Nicolas Maduro from power
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Wed, 08/28/2019 - 16:34
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press

The Worth of a Girl