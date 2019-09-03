Venezuelan Opposition OKs Satellites to Hunt Guerrilla Camps

CARACAS - Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said Tuesday that he has approved the use of satellites to hunt down guerrillas crossing into the country from neighboring Colombia.

Collaboration has begun between Venezuela's opposition and Colombian officials to collect intelligence on guerrilla camps and planes that Guaido said they use to transport drugs.

"We've seen recordings of these groups showing off their weapons," Guaido said. "We're facing a serious, serious problem of Venezuelan sovereignty."

Guaido is seeking to oust President Nicolas Maduro, accusing the socialist leader of welcoming in terrorist groups from Colombia. Guaido also urged Venezuela's armed force to "immediately eject" the "terrorist groups" from Venezuelan territory.

Guaido has offered no details, such as who will collect the satellite imagery. He is recognized as interim president by the U.S., Colombia and some 50 other nations, who consider Maduro's election in 2018 a fraud.

Maduro remains in power with backing from Venezuela's military and support from international allies, including Cuba, Russia and China.

Colombian President Ivan Duque days earlier accused Maduro of providing shelter to rebels from Colombia after some ex-leaders announced their return to arms, heightening tension between the two countries.

Maduro's government, which considers Guaido a puppet of the Trump administration, has accused Colombia's government of allowing three paramilitary training camps to operate in its territory with the aim of taking down Maduro.