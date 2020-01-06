Venezuela's Guaido, Maduro-Backed MP Make Competing Speakership Claims

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido and a rival lawmaker, Luis Parra, backed by socialist leader Nicolas Maduro, claimed to be the country's parliament speaker on Sunday after two separate votes and accusations of a "parliamentary coup."

Guaido was blocked from entering the chamber where corruption-tainted Parra proclaimed himself speaker after claiming to have been elected with 81 votes in the 167-member chamber.

Opposition lawmakers later re-elected Guaido in a hastily arranged session at the headquarters of El Nacional newspaper, the last remaining newspaper in Caracas critical of Maduro and his ruling Socialist party. A tally showed that 100 of parliament's 167 legislators voted in Guaido's favor.

Lawmaker Luis Parra speaks to the press after many opposition lawmakers were blocked by police from entering the day's National Assembly session to elect a new leadership, in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 5, 2020.

“We defeated the dictatorship again, we overwhelmingly defeated the dictatorship, the ambitions of the dictatorship,” Guaido said after his supporters re-elected him.

Guaido has led the opposition to President Maduro since the National Assembly elected him speaker and in that role he declared himself acting president Jan. 23, 2019, after parliament had called Maduro a "usurper."



Guaido is recognized by the U.S. and nearly 60 other countries as the legitimate president.

Guaido’s international backing rests on the fact that, as assembly president, he is Venezuela’s highest-ranking official to have been democratically elected.

Opposition lawmakers hold 112 seats in Venezuela’s National Assembly of 167 seats.