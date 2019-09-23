The Americas

Venezuela's Maduro Says Lawmakers Will Return to Congress on Tuesday

By Reuters
September 23, 2019 11:00 PM
Handout picture released by the Venezuelan Presidency showing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaking during the IX anniversary of the Bolivarian Military University of Venezuela in Caracas, Sept. 3, 2019.
Handout picture released by the Venezuelan Presidency shows Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaking during the IX anniversary of the Bolivarian Military University of Venezuela in Caracas, Sept. 3, 2019.

CARACAS - Venezuelan pro-government lawmakers will return on Tuesday to the opposition-controlled congress after a two-year absence, President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday, while maintaining that the institution was still illegal.

"Let's go to the debate, let's go to the fight," Maduro said on state television.

Maduro declared the National Assembly to be illegitimate in 2017 after the opposition won congressional elections two years earlier, spurring the creation of a parallel pro-government legislature to override opposition delegates' decisions.

Maduro on Monday insisted the assembly was still in contempt of the law, but said pro-government lawmakers would retake their seats as part of a deal struck with a small group of opposition delegates.

"They will return to promote dialogue," he said.

This group is different from the coalition of opposition parties led by U.S.-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido, the head of the National Assembly who invoked the constitution to assume a rival presidency in January.

Guaido earlier this month said negotiations in Barbados between the opposition and government mediated by Norway "had been exhausted" after the Maduro administration withdrew delegates in August following a tightening of U.S. sanctions.

Maduro also announced on Monday he would shortly leave for an official visit to Russia to improve "international cooperation," just as Latin American countries at the U.N. General Assembly were evaluating whether to apply new sanctions against his government.

Related Stories

Colombia's Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo gives a press conference during the 49th OAS General Assembly in Medellin, Colombia, June 26, 2019.
The Americas
Latin America Neighbors Agree to Impose Sanctions on Members of Venezuelan Government
Colombian Foreign Minister says the measures would allow governments to freeze assets belonging to Maduro-linked officials within their countries
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Mon, 09/23/2019 - 20:53
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, walks on the street after a gathering with supporters in Caracas, Sept. 19, 2019.
USA
Venezuela Opposition Sees Trump Role as 'Clear Sign' of More Pressure on Maduro
President Trump and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are expected to attend a meeting with Western Hemisphere leaders to discuss Venezuela
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Mon, 09/23/2019 - 16:15
Vice President of Venezuela's National Assembly Edgar Zambrano of the Democratic Action party (Accion Democratica), speaks to the media after being released from prison in Caracas, Venezuela, Sept. 17, 2019.
The Americas
Venezuelan Opposition Lawmaker Zambrano Released From Custody
Edgar Zambrano released four months after his arrest on treason charges, an ally of President Nicolas Maduro said
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Tue, 09/17/2019 - 23:45
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, talks to the media as he arrives to attend a session of Venezuela's National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela, Sept. 17, 2019.
The Americas
Venezuela's Opposition Majority Extends Guaido's Leadership
National Assembly says he'll serve as crisis-wracked nation's interim president until they've ended Nicolas Maduro's grip on power
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Tue, 09/17/2019 - 22:25
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters

The Worth of a Girl