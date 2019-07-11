The Americas

Wife: Ex-Red Sox Slugger Ortiz Recovering From 3rd Surgery

By Associated Press
July 11, 2019 11:42 AM
FILE - Dominican Police Arrest 'Mastermind' in David Ortiz Shooting Boston Red Sox's David Ortiz speaks during a news conference before a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, in Boston, Sept. 30, 2016.
BOSTON - Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is recovering from a third surgery after experiencing complications resulting from his gunshot wound.
 
Ortiz's wife, Tiffany, says in a statement Thursday that he is ``recovering well and in good spirits.'' He had the surgery earlier this week at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Ortiz was shot in the back at a bar in the Dominican Republic last month. Dominican police have said he was mistaken for another man who was sitting near him at the club.
 

Gabriel Alexander Pérez Vizcaino, alias "Bone," behind wearing helmet, a suspect in the shooting of former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz, is taken to court in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, June 17, 2019.


Police say a suspected drug trafficker offered to pay $30,000 for the shooting.

Police say they've arrested 14 people in the case, including the suspected gunman, and are searching for others.
 

