Archive

Former Kosovo PM Refuses to Answer Court's Questions

By Associated Press
July 24, 2019 04:55 PM
Former Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj arrives for a Kosovo tribunal, at the Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Haradinaj will be questioned by a special court investigating alleged war crimes by members of the separatist Kosovo…
Former Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj arrives for a Kosovo tribunal, at the Hague, Netherlands, July 24, 2019.

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS - Kosovo's former prime minister refused to answer questions put to him Wednesday by prosecutors at a court investigating alleged war crimes by separatist fighters from the Kosovo Liberation Army two decades ago.

Ramush Haradinaj said he had fulfilled his obligation to the court by attending the meeting and does not expect to be indicted.

“I came today as a suspect, in order to commit my legal obligation based on an invitation from the Specialist Prosecutor's Office of the Kosovo Specialist Chambers,” he said. “I followed my legal counsel's advice not to respond to the questions.”

He said prosecutors asked him in general terms about his role in the KLA and other issues, “but nothing concrete.”

The court, which is part of the Kosovo judicial system, is declining comment on the questioning of Haradinaj as it is part of an ongoing investigation.

It was a brief return to The Hague for Haradinaj, who was twice acquitted of charges linked to Kosovo's fight for independence by a United Nations war crimes tribunal in the Dutch city.

Haradinaj resigned as prime minister a week ago ahead of his questioning at the court, which is looking into crimes against ethnic Serbs allegedly committed during and after Kosovo's 1998-99 war.

“I have not wanted to bring the head of the government, the state here,” he said of his decision to step down. “Today it is Ramush Haradinaj here.”

At the time of the war, Kosovo was a Serbian province and Haradinaj was a top commander of the separatist forces. Most KLA members were ethnic Albanians. A bloody Serb crackdown against Kosovo Albanian separatists and civilians led NATO to intervene by bombing Serbia in spring 1999.

Related Stories

Kosovo's former Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj arrives at Pristina Airport after being called to The Hague war crimes court regarding Kosovo's violent independence struggle in Pristina, Kosovo, July 23, 2019.
Europe
Kosovo Former PM Set to Be Grilled by War Crimes Court
Ramush Haradinaj left Tuesday for the Hague to be interrogated by a war crimes court as a suspect, public RTK television said
Default Author Profile
By AFP
July 23, 2019
Kosovo's Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj speaks during a press conference in Pristina
Europe
Kosovo PM Resigns Following Summons From Hague War Court 
Ramush Haradinaj has agreed to be interviewed at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers and Specialist Prosecutor's Office next week and doesn't want to appear there as prime minister
Default Author Profile
By Keida Kostreci
July 19, 2019
French President Emmanuel Macron and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic shake hands after a joint news conference at the Serbia Palace building in Belgrade, Serbia, July 15, 2019.
Europe
France's Macron Pledges to Relaunch Serbia-Kosovo Dialogue
After meeting his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic, French president says he will invite delegations from the two countries to Paris along with German Chancellor Angela Merkel
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
July 15, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press