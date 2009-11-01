German Chancellor Encourages Climate Control, Trade Ties on Visit to India

India and Germany have agreed to work towards finding solutions to combat climate change.

In a joint statement released Tuesday, the two sides said there is an urgent need to find effective ways to fight global warming.

The statement followed talks between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi. Ms. Merkel put climate change high on her agenda during her visit to India - one of the world's biggest polluters.

The two leaders also discussed new initiatives in trade, defense cooperation, science technology and intellectual property rights.

India and Germany also agreed to work towards increasing their annual trade volume to $28 billion by 2012.

In other news, Prime Minister Singh said a controversial civilian nuclear deal with the United States had been delayed but was not "dead."

The agreement is facing staunch opposition by India's communist politicians who argue it would undermine India's independent foreign policy and nuclear weapons program.

The deal reverses a 30-year ban on U.S. nuclear trade with India, even though New Delhi has not signed the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Some information for this report was provided by AFP, AP and Reuters.