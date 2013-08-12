Latest Cambodia Vote Results Favor Ruling Party

Cambodia's opposition has rejected the election commission's results confirming a victory in the popular vote for Prime Minister Hun Sen's long-ruling party.



The Cambodia National Rescue Party said Monday it would not accept the latest preliminary official results because the government has refused to address its allegations of widespread fraud.



The CNRP, which claims it won a majority of seats in the July 28 election, has threatened a mass protest against the government if an independent investigation into the election with the involvement of the United Nations is not held.



The National Election Committee said Monday Hun Sen's Cambodian People's Party had won a narrow majority of the votes in most of Cambodia's provinces. That tally was in keeping with preliminary results that gave the CPP 68 seats in parliament to the 55 seats won by CNRP, a hefty loss of 22 seats for the ruling party.



If the count is confirmed, it would be the ruling party's worst election result since 1998. The NEC has not said when it will announce final results.



The government has deployed armored personnel carriers and soldiers into Phnom Penh as a precaution ahead of possible protests.