Archive

Trump Supporters Want to 'Blow Up' Capitol, Police Chief Warns

By Reuters
February 25, 2021 08:02 PM
Acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman pays respects to U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick as an urn with…
FILE - Acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman pays respects to Officer Brian Sicknick as an urn with his cremains lies in honor in the Capitol Rotunda, Feb. 2, 2021, in Washington.

WASHINGTON - Donald Trump supporters, who launched a deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol last month, have indicated they want to "blow up" the building and kill members of Congress, the acting chief of the Capitol Police said Thursday.

Threats suggest extremists could target the building during an address by President Joe Biden, Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman told lawmakers as she advocated for continued high security around the building.

"Members of militia groups that were present on January 6 have stated their desires that they want to blow up the Capitol and kill as many members as possible with a direct nexus to the State of the Union," Pittman told members of the House Appropriations Committee.

"We think that it's prudent that Capitol Police maintain its enhanced and robust security posture until we address those vulnerabilities going forward," she said.

A date has not been announced for Biden to deliver his address to Congress, which typically happens early in the year.

Unprecedented security measures were imposed in Washington following the deadly January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, including fences topped with razor wire and checkpoints manned by the National Guard.

About 5,000 troops are expected to stay through mid-March.

Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Biden's electoral victory over the Republican president, who falsely claimed the November election had been marred by widespread fraud.

The attack delayed the certification of Biden's win by several hours, as lawmakers were forced to flee the mob. Five people died in the violence, including a Capitol Police officer.

More than 200 people have been charged so far for their roles in the riot, including some with ties to far-right fringe groups such as the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys.

 
 
 

Related Stories

In this Feb. 2, 2021 file photo, acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman pays respects to U.S. Capitol Police…
USA
Chief: Capitol Assault Much Bigger Than Intel Suggested
Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman denies that law enforcement failed to take seriously warnings of violence before the Jan. 6 insurrection
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 02/25/2021 - 02:32 PM
Capitol police officers in riot gear push back demonstrators who try to break a door of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6,…
USA
Did Intelligence Failure Lead to US Capitol Attack?
Some experts say blaming attack solely on faulty intelligence is misplaced
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Wed, 02/24/2021 - 08:20 PM
US Lawmakers Seek Answers on Capitol Security Breach
00:02:12
USA
US Lawmakers Seek Answers on Capitol Security Breach
Key FBI warning missed a day ahead of the attack
Katherine Gypson
By Katherine Gypson
Tue, 02/23/2021 - 08:04 PM
US Lawmakers Look to Address Technology Firms’ Power
00:02:43
Silicon Valley & Technology
Attack on US Capitol Renews Interest in Regulating Social Media Giants
Chief executives of Google, Facebook and Twitter are scheduled to testify at House Energy and Commerce committee hearing next month
Michelle Quinn
By Michelle Quinn
Wed, 02/24/2021 - 06:34 AM
A security fence surrounds the grounds of the US Capitol Building in Washington, DC on January 19, 2021, ahead of the 59th…
USA
Former Security Officials Cite Intelligence Failure on Capitol Riot
Ex-officials responsible for securing US Capitol testified Tuesday before Congress for the first time since the January 6 attack
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Tue, 02/23/2021 - 04:29 AM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters