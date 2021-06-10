Archive

Yellen Says 'Concerned' Debt Relief Could Aid Chinese Lenders

By AFP
June 10, 2021 08:06 PM
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen poses for photographs as finance ministers from across the G7 nations meet at Lancaster…
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen poses for photographs as finance ministers from across the G7 nations meet at Lancaster House in London, June 5, 2021, ahead of the G7 leaders' summit.

WASHINGTON - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday she was concerned that Chinese lenders could benefit from an international debt relief initiative aimed at poor countries.

In April, G-20 countries, including the United States, agreed to extend until December a moratorium on debt interest payments for the poorest nations, amid fears they will lag behind in the global recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Chinese financial institutions are among the top lenders to lower-income countries, and Yellen told a House Appropriations subcommittee that she aims to ensure the relief — meant to help poor countries spend to revitalize their economies after the pandemic — doesn't end up in China's hands.

"We have spoken with China about their participation. They have promised to participate as equal partners in these debt frameworks," she told lawmakers.

"We would be very concerned to see the resources that are provided to these countries used to repay Chinese debt. That would defeat the purpose of the programs."

In prepared remarks before the committee, Yellen also encouraged the U.S. Congress to allocate money to the debt relief measure, which is being implemented by the IMF and World Bank.

Of the 73 countries eligible for debt relief, 47 have asked to participate in the program and are expected to save $ 7.3 billion in debt payments between the start of the year and June 30, according to the World Bank.

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: Janet Yellen, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's nominee to be treasury secretary, speaks as Biden announces nominees…
US Politics
Janet Yellen is First Woman to Lead US Treasury Department
Former chairwoman of Federal Reserve, was approved by Senate on 84-15 vote, becoming third member of Biden's Cabinet to win confirmation
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 01/25/2021 - 07:38 PM
Beyonce on the cover of Time magazine's '100 Most Influential People' issue.
Arts & Culture
Janet Yellen, Miley Cyrus Among 'Time' Magazine's 100 Most Influential
In addition to pop star and federal reserve chair, singer Beyonce also made list and is featured on the cover
Archive
US Senate Confirms Janet Yellen as New Central Bank Chief
The U.S. Senate has confirmed Janet Yellen as the new chair of the country&apos;s central bank, making her one of the most powerful figures in world economic circles.Monday&apos;s vote was 56 to 26. A simple majority was all that was needed to confirm.President Barack Obama says the American people will have in Yellen a fierce champion who he says understands that the goal of financial policy is improving the lives and jobs of workers and their families…
AFP logo
By
AFP