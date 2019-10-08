Arts & Culture

Alec Baldwin Falls for Statue of Liberty Tour Scam

By Associated Press
October 8, 2019 09:47 AM
FILE - actor Alec Baldwin attends a special screening of his film "Still Alice" in New York.
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a special screening of his film "Still Alice" in New York.

NEW YORK - Alec Baldwin fell for a scam Statue of Liberty tour that doesn't actually take passengers to the statue.

The actor posted Sunday on Instagram that he bought tickets for a “boat tour'' of the Statue of Liberty. Baldwin, his wife, Hilaria, and their children were then escorted to a shuttle bus to New Jersey.

Baldwin shared a photo of his ticket that shows he paid $40 for each one, though it is unclear how many he bought.

Licensed Statue of Liberty operator Statue Cruises charges $18.50 per ticket. The Baldwins ended up taking the Staten Island Ferry, which is free.

Tourists are frequently conned by shady operators selling tours that don't go to Liberty Island. A spokeswoman for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tells the Daily News the city “continues to fine sellers who scam customers.”

Related Stories

7fa2cb0a-883d-46af-a637-61cff425ce13_fullhd.mp4 video player.
Embed
Thumbnail
Wed, 06/05/2019 - 19:18
Anonymous (not verified)
Media Duration
00:02:13
00:02:13
Immigration
New Statue of Liberty Museum Honors the Immigrant Experience
It was a monumental task: design a museum beside Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi’s “Statue of Liberty Enlightening the World,” in honor of her enduring legacy — and to accommodate 4.5 million annual visitors.Its creators felt the weight of every detail before ever breaking ground. The new museum is expected to open in May.
Ramon Taylor is a New York-based video journalist for VOA News.
By Ramon Taylor
Sat, 11/24/2018 - 04:00
2446332_1551156227 video player.
Embed
Thumbnail
Tue, 06/04/2019 - 00:28
Anonymous (not verified)
Media Duration
00:01:58
00:01:58
USA
Statue of Liberty Impersonators Welcome Tourists
New York expects more than 50 million visitors in 2014, according to the city’s tourism department. Many of them flock to famous sites such as the Statue of Liberty, a copper-and-iron colossus given to the United States by the French and dedicated in 1886. The monument to American freedom, at 93 meters or 305 feet tall, is a huge draw. And she’s so emblematic of the city that some tourists will shell out $5 to …
Default Author Profile
By Daniela Schrier
Wed, 07/02/2014 - 16:20
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press