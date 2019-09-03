Justice Sotomayor Encourages Kids to 'Just Ask' in New Book

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor has written a new book for children.



The book out Tuesday is called "Just Ask! Be Different, Be Brave, Be You." It's about children growing up with different life challenges, including autism, blindness and Down syndrome. Sotomayor was diagnosed with diabetes at age 7 and is one of the child characters in the book.

Sotomayor has come out with a string of books over the last year. Her memoir, "My Beloved World," came out in 2013. In 2018, she released a version for middle school readers and a picture book. Each of her books is also available in Spanish.

Sotomayor will be making several book-related appearances before the court ends its summer recess and begins hearing arguments again Oct. 7.