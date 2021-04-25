Oscars: Chloé Zhao Makes History with 'Nomadland'

LOS ANGELES - Chloé Zhao has made history at the Academy Awards.

Zhao won the Oscar for best director for Nomadland, becoming just the second woman and the first woman of color to win the award.

"My entire Nomadland company, what a crazy, once-in-a-lifetime journey we've all been on together," Zhao said.

Kathryn Bigelow was the first woman to win, for The Hurt Locker, in 2009.

This was the only year in Oscar history with two female nominees, Zhao and Promising Young Woman director Emerald Fennell. Only seven women have ever been nominated.

It was the first Oscar for the 39-year-old Zhao, who was born in Beijing and went to college and film school in the United States. Nomadland is her third feature.

The other nominees were Lee Isaac Chung for Minari, Thomas Vinterberg for Another Round, and David Fincher for Mank.

Best supporting actor

Daniel Kaluuya used a lead role to win a best supporting actor Oscar. He'll take it.

Kaluuya won his first Academy Award on Sunday night for playing one of the two title roles in Judas and the Black Messiah.

"I'd like to thank my mom," Kaluuya said, as his mother teared up while watching. "You gave me everything. You gave me your factory settings. So I could stand at my fullest height."

Kaluuya played Chicago Blank Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was killed in an FBI raid in 1969.

The other nominees were Paul Raci, Leslie Odom Jr. and Sacha Baron Cohen.

Best international feature film

Raise a glass for Another Round.

The film from Denmark, directed by Thomas Vinterburg, has won the Oscar for best international feature film.

"This is beyond anything I could ever imagine," Vinterburg said from the stage at Union Station in Los Angeles on Sunday night. "Except this is something I've always imagined."

It is the fourth time a film from Denmark has won in the category. The last was In a Better World in 2010.

Vinterberg teared up when he told the audience his daughter died four days into shooting. "An accident on the highway took my daughter away," he said. "We ended up making this movie for her, as her monument. So, Ida, this is a miracle that just happened."

Vinterburg was also nominated for best director Sunday night.

Best original screenplay

The first Oscar of the night went to Emerald Fennell, writer and director of Promising Young Woman.

It's the first Oscar for Fennell, a 35-year-old British actor and screenwriter.