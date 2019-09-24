Arts & Culture

Placido Domingo Pulls Out of Met Opera While Disputing Sexual Misconduct Accusations

By Reuters
September 24, 2019 08:28 PM
FILE - Spanish tenor Placido Domingo performs during his concert in Szeged, southern Hungary, Aug. 28, 2019.
FILE - Spanish tenor Placido Domingo performs during his concert in Szeged, southern Hungary, Aug. 28, 2019.

Opera singer Placido Domingo on Tuesday dropped out of a performance at the Metropolitan Opera in New York while disputing accusations of sexual misconduct leveled by several women in the classical music world.

Domingo, one of the world's leading tenors, was due to appear in "Macbeth" on Wednesday. He also suggested he would never perform at the Met again.

"While I strongly dispute recent allegations made about me, and I am concerned about a climate in which people are condemned without due process, upon reflection, I believe that my appearance in this production of Macbeth would distract from the hard work of my colleagues both on stage and behind the scenes.

As a result, I have asked to withdraw and I thank the leadership of the Met for graciously granting my request," the Spanish singer said in a statement.

"I am happy that, at the age of 78, I was able to sing the wonderful title role in the dress rehearsal of Macbeth, which I consider my last performance on the Met stage," he added.

More than three dozen singers, dancers, musicians, voice teachers and backstage staff have said in the past month that they had witnessed or experienced inappropriate behavior by the singer at different opera houses over the last three decades.

Related Stories

FILE - Spanish tenor Placido Domingo performs during his concert in Szeged, southern Hungary, Aug. 28, 2019.
Arts & Culture
11 More Women Accuse Opera Star Placido Domingo of Sexual Abuse
AP had reported last month that nine women had made similar charges against the famed singer
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Thu, 09/05/2019 - 18:03
Placido Domingo poses for selfies at the 'Festspielhaus' opera house after he performed 'Luisa Miller' by Giuseppe Verdi in Salzburg, Austria, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019.
Arts & Culture
Placido Domingo Gets Standing Ovation at First Performance After Allegations of Harassment
Even before he sang a single note, Domingo was greeted with a thunderous applause that grew to a crescendo until most of the house was on its feet
Default Author Profile
By VOANews
Sun, 08/25/2019 - 20:46
FILE - Opera singer Placido Domingo sits during an event at the Manhattan School of Music in New York, May 11, 2018.
Arts & Culture
LA Opera to Investigate Sexual Misconduct Accusations Against Placido Domingo
Eight singers, a dancer and others in the classical music world have reported allegations of inappropriate behavior against the Spanish tenor
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Tue, 08/13/2019 - 20:29
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters