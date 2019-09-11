Arts & Culture

Tennis Court to Runway: Serena Williams Hits Fashion Week

By Associated Press
September 11, 2019 10:46 AM
Models wear clothes by Serena Williams during Fashion Week in New York, Sept. 10, 2019.
NEW YORK - Talk about a quick recovery. Only three days after her shocking loss in the U.S. Open final, Serena Williams went from the court to the runway to present the latest collection of her fashion label, S by Serena.

And she brought her baby daughter along for the ride: As she made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin-style miniskirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arms.
 
As befitting a tennis legend, Williams had some prominent fans in attendance, notably Kim Kardashian, TV host Gayle King, and Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

Also attending: #MeToo movement founder Tarana Burke, who said Williams was “strong in so many ways, not just physically. I'll always support her.”  

The runway show in midtown Manhattan began with a lush brown trench-style coat, followed by a suit in the same fabric with an asymmetrical wrap skirt. Pants and slouchy sweaters followed, then a series of dresses, tops and coats in an animal-style print.

Serena Williams watches a run-through before the start of her fashion show during Fashion Week in New York, Sept. 10, 2019.

The 37-year-old Williams showed herself to be a fan of bold prints, in hues like purple or bright blue, or in black and white. And she is also clearly partial to bright colors, as in one hot pink ensemble that was part midriff-baring pantsuit, part long skirt.

But perhaps the most striking and creative sight on the runway came when two models wore the same outfit together, side by side, one in a plus size and one not an effective statement about size diversity.

Williams noted later on the red carpet that she her intention was “to show diversity of all colors and all backgrounds and all sizes — just beautiful women.”

Burke praised Williams' runway for being truly diverse. “I love Serena,” she said, adding that fashion is “another world for her to conquer.”

By Associated Press
By Associated Press
Mon, 09/09/2019 - 13:27
