Carol Van Dam pulls together the South Sudan in Focus radio program which airs on VOA Monday through Friday. She edits, hosts, and conducts interviews with major newsmakers. Before joining VOA, she was a newscaster and reporter for NPR for 14 years. She previously served as Congressional and White House correspondent for UPI Radio Network, where she also hosted a weekly roundtable discussion on developments in Congress and at the White House. Carol has appeared as a guest on several television programs discussing political events of the day on VOA, C-Span and other networks.