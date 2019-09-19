Carol Van Dam Falk

Carol Van Dam

Senior Editor, Reporter

Carol Van Dam pulls together the South Sudan in Focus radio program which airs on VOA Monday through Friday. She edits, hosts, and conducts interviews with major newsmakers. Before joining VOA, she was a newscaster and reporter for NPR for 14 years. She previously served as Congressional and White House correspondent for UPI Radio Network, where she also hosted a weekly roundtable discussion on developments in Congress and at the White House. Carol has appeared as a guest on several television programs discussing political events of the day on VOA, C-Span and other networks.

Latest from Carol Van Dam

Thu, 09/19/2019 - 20:04
Africa

Watchdog Report Claims Profiteers Have Looted Billions From South Sudan 

Investigative report by The Sentry outlines billions that were looted from South Sudan by international profiteers, leading to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of civilians
US actor and activist George Clooney speaks at a press conference about South Sudan in London, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. The largest multinational oil consortium in South Sudan is "proactively participating in the destruction" of the country, the…
Fri, 04/19/2019 - 16:38
Archive

IRC Urges New Approach to Malnutrition in S. Sudan

More than 750,000 South Sudanese children under age 5 are expected to face acute malnutrition this year, according to the International Rescue
Agop Manut (11 months), who suffers acute malnutrition and respiratory distress, is assisted at the clinic run by Doctors without Borders (MSF) in Aweil, Northern Bahr al Ghazal, South Sudan, Oct. 11, 2016.
Tue, 04/09/2019 - 20:40
Africa

Sudan Police Ordered Not to Shoot Protesters   

Protesters in Khartoum are continuing to demand the resignation of President Omar al-Bashir, staging a sit-in Tuesday outside army headquarters, where
Protesters rally at a demonstration near the military headquarters, April 9, 2019, in the capital Khartoum, Sudan. Activists behind anti-government protests in Sudan say security forces have killed at least seven people.
Wed, 03/13/2019 - 18:48
Archive

Medair CEO Sees Good, Bad in South Sudan 

Since 1992, humanitarian organization Medair has been one of the most active relief organizations in what was then southern Sudan, responding to
A woman scoops fallen sorghum grain off the ground after an aerial food drop by the World Food Program (WFP) in the town of Kandak, South Sudan, May 2, 2018.
Thu, 02/07/2019 - 00:50
Archive

UNMISS Boss: Conditions Improving in South Sudan

The head of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan said there is reason to be hopeful that the country's transitional government will succeed
UN Special Representative to the Secretary General and head of UNMISS David Shearer speaks to former child soldiers during their release ceremony in Yambio, South Sudan, on Feb. 7, 2018.
Fri, 01/18/2019 - 18:00
Archive

Sudanese-American Politician Who Organized Protests Goes Missing

A Sudanese-American politician who organized recent anti-government protests in Sudan remained missing Friday, two days after disappearing on the
Sudanese demonstrators chant slogans as they participate in anti-government protests in Khartoum, Sudan, Jan. 17, 2019.
Wed, 01/09/2019 - 17:00
Archive

Witness: Sudanese Police Fire Tear Gas, Live Ammunition at Protesters

Thousands of supporters cheered Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir in Khartoum on Wednesday as opponents of Bashir rallied a short distance away and
People run as tear gas canisters are thrown at them during an anti-government protest in Omdurman, Sudan, Jan. 9, 2019, in this still image taken from social media.
Mon, 01/07/2019 - 17:50
Archive

Demonstrator: Sudanese Government Stepping Up Violent Efforts to Quell Protests

Sudan's government is stepping up violent efforts to quell widespread protests in the country, according to a demonstrator interviewed on a VOA
Demonstrators run from teargas lobbed to disperse them as they march along the street during anti-government protests in Khartoum, Sudan, Dec. 25, 2018.
Thu, 08/30/2018 - 15:07
Archive

After Delay, Rebel Leader Inks South Sudan Peace Deal

Rebel leader Riek Machar and leaders of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance have signed a revitalized peace deal aimed at ending the country’s nearly
South Sudan's opposition leader Riek Machar reads documents in Khartoum, Aug. 30, 2018, as Sudanese and South-Sudanese leaders signed a deal to end their civil war.
Wed, 08/29/2018 - 14:33
Africa

Sudan Official Says Machar Agrees to Sign Peace Deal

An official says South Sudanese rebel leader Riek Machar has agreed to sign a final peace deal with the government to end the five-year civil war, one
South Sudan rebel leader Riek Machar attends the signing of a peace agreement with the South Sudan government aimed to end a war in which tens of thousands of people have been killed, in Khartoum, Sudan, June 27, 2018