Sat, 08/31/2019 - 12:38
Europe

Thousands March in Moscow Protest Defying Authorities

Saturday protest was the latest in a series of confrontations between liberal activists, and Moscow city authorities and the Kremlin.
Activists attend a rally to demand authorities allow opposition candidates to run in an upcoming local election, and release protesters detained during recent demonstrations, in Moscow, Russia, Aug. 31, 2019.
Tue, 01/22/2019 - 07:31
Europe

Belarusian Model Proclaims Innocence, Apologizes in Moscow Court

A Belarusian model who claimed to have evidence of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S.
Anastasia Vashukevich, also known on social media as Nastya Rybka, center, is escorted in the court room in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 19, 2019.
Wed, 09/05/2018 - 14:45
VOA News on Iran

Interview: Israel Will Seek To 'Destroy' Any Iranian Military Presence In Syria

Israel's defense chief has warned that his country will seek to "destroy any Iranian military presence" in Syria, where Tehran has intervened to prop
Avigdor Lieberman