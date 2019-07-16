Dale Gavlak

Default Author Profile

July 16, 2019
Iraq’s Top Catholic Cleric Concerned About Future of Country's Christians

Chaldean Patriarch Louis Sako says believers struggling after destruction caused by Islamic State militants and encroachment by country’s Shi&#039;ite militias
Patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church, Cardinal Louis Sako, addresses the faithful during a service at at Mar Youssif Church in Baghdad, Iraq, April 14, 2019.
July 12, 2019
US Builds Global Coalition to Protect Gulf Shipping

International force can make it difficult for Iran or surrogates to carry out attacks
FILE - Guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley participates in a replenishment-at-sea with fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lenthall in the Gulf of Oman. Iranian naval vessels conducted rocket tests last week near the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft ca
July 04, 2019
Most Political Observers Pan US Economic Framework for Mideast Peace

Analysts say introducing economics divorced from a realistic political plan is a non-starter for Palestinians and Israelis
In this Tuesday, June 25, 2019, photo released by Bahrain News Agency, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, fifth from left, and Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, sixth from left, listen to White House senior adviser Jared Kushner…