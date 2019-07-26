Default Author Profile

Lasuba Memo

Latest from Lasuba Memo

July 26, 2019
South Sudan in Focus

South Sudan Official Calls Tax Exemptions Too Costly

One Juba-based economist says granting exemptions to big companies negatively affects the country’s development
FILE - A man from South Sudan displays currency outside the Central Bank of South Sudan in Juba. The commissioner-general of South Sudan’s National Revenue Authority says the country is collecting far less revenue than it should.