Default Author Profile

Margaret Besheer

Latest from Margaret Besheer

July 23, 2019
Middle East

US Official: International Consensus and Law Not Keys to Resolving Arab-Israeli Dispute

President Donald Trump&#039;s Middle East negotiator, Jason Greenblatt, was at the UN laying the groundwork for the administration&#039;s political plan
U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, left, and White House Mideast envoy Jason Greenblatt attend the opening of an ancient road at the City of David, a popular archaeological and tourist site in the Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan in east…
June 07, 2019
The Americas

UNICEF Scaling up Assistance to Venezuela

The UN children&#039;s agency says 3.2 million children need nutrition, health and education assistance
Children play on top of an abandoned car at the "Aguerridos Liberator" shanty town in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, May 9, 2019. In the fourth month of their standoff, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaidó are unable to deliver a knock-out blow as Venezuela spirals deeper into neglect, isolation and desperation. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
June 06, 2019
Middle East

UAE, Norway, Saudi Arabia: ‘State Actor’ Likely Attacked Oil Tankers

Three countries, whose tankers were sabotaged in UAE territorial waters, say preliminary investigation shows sophisticated attacks likely the work of state actor
Emirates