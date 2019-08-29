RFE/RL'S UKRAINIAN SERVICE

Default Author Profile

Thu, 08/29/2019 - 12:26
Ukrainian Lawmakers Approve Political Novice as New PM

Despite his lack of experience, lawmakers easily approved Oleksiy Honcharuk with 290 deputies in the 450-seat house voting in favor of his appointment
A newly elected Ukraine's prime minister Oleksiy Honcharuk speaks during parliament session in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
Wed, 08/28/2019 - 10:31
Kyiv Court Releases Russian Journalist Vyshinsky From Custody Ahead Of Trial

Kirill Vyshinsky is facing high treason charges in Ukraine
Kirill Vyshinsky, director of the Ukrainian office of the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, who was detained on treason charges in 2018, talks to the media after a court ordered his release on bail, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 28, 2019.