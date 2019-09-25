Sandra Lemaire

Default Author Profile

Wed, 09/25/2019 - 14:05
Haiti's President Delivers National Address Seeking to Calm Furious Nation

President Jovenel Moise proposes dialogue to resolve differences, tells citizens he hears their cries and desperation
FILE - Haitian President Jovenel Moise
Tue, 09/24/2019 - 14:58
Businesses, Schools Closed as Haiti's Capital Reels from Political Chaos

Senate shooting, looting of private property prompted decision
Demonstrators march on the street near parliament as they protest against ruling government in Port-au-Prince, Sept. 23, 2019.
Tue, 09/24/2019 - 09:24
Haiti's President Cancels UN Speech

Jovenel Moise was due to speak at the UNGA on Thursday
Haitian President Jovenel Moise addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York
Mon, 09/23/2019 - 10:49
Shots Fired in Haitian Senate, at Least 2 Wounded

AP Photojournalist among those wounded when a senator fired his gun
People run as Haiti's Senator Jean Marie Ralph Fethiere holds a gun in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 23, 2019.
Fri, 09/20/2019 - 16:19
Hundreds in Haiti Stage Protests Against Corruption, President

Residents heed opposition call to hit the streets to demand Jovenel Moise&#039;s resignation and a cleanup of massive corruption
A hooded protester, equipped with stones, takes part in a protest against fuel shortages and to demand the resignation of President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
Thu, 09/19/2019 - 18:55
Haiti Braces for Mass Protests Friday 

Opposition parties set aside differences and unite to mobilize residents to demand that president step down 
Flaming tires burn on a main road in Petionville, a suburb of Haiti’s capital, Port au Prince, Sept. 16, 2019. (M. Vilme/VOA Creole)
Fri, 09/13/2019 - 15:08
Haiti Senator Admits Accepting Bribe for Parliament Vote

Ruling party lawmaker Willot Joseph says there&#039;s nothing wrong with accepting cash for votes
Haiti's newly appointed Prime Minister Fritz William Michel, center, talks to his advisor Wilfrid Theodore, right
Thu, 09/12/2019 - 12:40
Haiti Senator Says He Was Offered Cash for Yes Vote on Prime Minister

Opposition lawmaker Saurel Jacinthe alleges that Senate leader and prime minister nominee offered him and colleagues thousands in cash
Haiti Senator Saurel Jacinthe alleges that Senate Leader Carl Murat Cantave offered him cash in exchange for a yes vote on the prime minister designate, Sept. 11, 2019.
Wed, 09/04/2019 - 23:08
Tempers Flare, Furniture Flies During Haiti Parliament Vote on Prime Minister

Opposition deputies ransack parliament, throwing furniture, documents and pouring oil over some items in attempt to block vote on Fritz William Michel and his Cabinet
Deputies argue before a session to present the general policy of the appointed Prime Minister Fritz William Michel
Thu, 08/22/2019 - 14:59
USAID Ends Haiti Food Insecurity Program

Kore Lavi, which boosted nutrition for most vulnerable Haitians in four departments, is shuttering just as food crisis worsens
Kore Lavi participant buys food from program vendor. (Photo: USAID)