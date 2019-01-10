Default Author Profile

Will Schick

Latest from Will Schick

Tue, 10/01/2019 - 16:53
Student Union

California's 'Fair Pay to Play' Law Sparks Praise, Criticism

Measure will allow college athletes in the state to profit from endorsements and their likeness in defiance of NCAA rules
UCLA quarterback Austin Burton (12) runs during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Sept. 28, 2019. A bill signed Monday in California will allow student athletes to use their "name, image, or likeness" to earn compensation.