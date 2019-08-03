Default Author Profile

Zomber Peter

Latest from Zomber Peter

August 03, 2019
East Asia Pacific

Thai Police Suspect Southern Insurgents in Bangkok Bombings

But analysts say any insurgents involved in the attacks may have acted for others, as they&#039;ve done before
A crowd gathers near the site where explosions were heard in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 2, 2019, in this image obtained via social media. (Twitter/@YRNMXSK)