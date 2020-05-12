COVID-19 Pandemic

2 New York Hispanic Churches and Too Many Tears: 100 COVID-19 Deaths

By Associated Press
May 12, 2020 12:42 PM
People in Brooklyn's Sunset Park, a neighborhood with one of the city's largest Mexican and Hispanic community, wear masks to…
FILE - People in Brooklyn's Sunset Park, a neighborhood with one of the New York's largest Mexican and Hispanic community, wear masks to protect against the coronavirus while waiting in line to enter a store, May 5, 2020, in New York.

NEW YORK - One is a Roman Catholic church in Queens; the other, a Lutheran church in Manhattan. But the COVID-19 pandemic has united the two Hispanic congregations in grief.  

Between them, they have lost more than 100 members to the coronavirus, and because of lockdown rules, they lack even the ability to mourn together in person.

Many in their communities have vulnerabilities — jobs classified as essential during the pandemic, at workplaces ranging from hospitals to supermarkets, with pressure to keep working even at the risk of exposure. And many are undocumented immigrants who lack access to healthcare.  

The death toll has neared 40 among the roughly 400 congregants who join Spanish-language services at Saint Peter's Church, a Lutheran congregation, in midtown Manhattan. The church serves Hispanic immigrants from across the city, and the dead come from across Latin America. Congregation president Christopher Vergara says it's been a challenge simply to relay word of the deaths back to their homelands.

The toll has been even higher at Saint Bartholomew Catholic Church in the Elmhurst neighborhood of Queens. Its pastor, the Rev. Rick Beuther, says at least 63 parishioners have died from the virus, possibly dozens more.

"The last eight, 10 weeks has been a real tsunami, a disaster for us here, between sickness, death, unemployment and just lack of services for the undocumented," Beuther said.

On a typical Sunday, before the pandemic, Beuther says about 5,500 people — mostly undocumented Latinos — would attend Masses at Saint Bartholomew.

Now, with in-person services canceled, he tries to stay in touch by calling dozens of parishioners daily and liaising with chaplains who visit those who are hospitalized.  

In both congregations, many live in crowded apartments that heighten the risk of exposure and offer no option for isolation and self-quarantine.  

"It brought a lot of stress," Beuther said. "Anyone who was coughing or sneezing in an apartment, they'd be afraid that the rest of the group would ask them to leave."

Both churches have launched extensive food assistance programs for needy parishioners, including an elaborate door-to-door delivery program which Saint Peter's conducts across four of New York's five boroughs. Some members of Saint Peter's have contributed to help grieving families pay for cremation or burial services.  

With the Saint Peter's church building closed during the pandemic, the Rev. Fabián Arias has been conducting services online from his home in the Bronx -- taking time to read out the names of the recently deceased. He also has conducted a few funerals in funeral homes that allow only a handful of mourners at a time.  

On Saturday and Sunday, for the first times during the pandemic, Arias performed funeral services in private homes — donning a surgical mask and gloves to join the mourning families.

On Monday, he was back at a funeral home, leading a service for Argentine-born musician Héctor Miguel Cabaña, who died from COVID-19 last week at the age of 74. He had played guitar and piano with several bands in venues around New York.

"It's very hard for our community," Arias said. "For all Latinos, when our people die, they receive a blessing. We say the last goodbye and pray together. It's very important for us."

Saint Peter's is among five Evangelical Lutheran Church in America congregations serving Hispanics in the New York area that have been hard hit by the coronavirus, according to the regional bishop, Paul Egensteiner. He said the challenges are particularly severe at Saint Peter's because of the large numbers of undocumented immigrants.

"Many of them are reluctant to go to the hospital, wondering will they get treated, will they get deported," he said.  

The Hispanic congregation now based at Saint Peter's dates back to 1950, when it was formed in East Harlem to serve Lutherans in the growing Puerto Rican community. The congregation steadily diversified to include Latin Americans of other backgrounds. In 2012, due to financial difficulties, it relocated from East Harlem to Saint Peter's Church, which also serves offers English-language services.

Arias, 56, a native of Argentina, has been the congregation's pastor since 2003. He knows that a sense of community is crucial.

"In difficult moments, it's important that we are together," he said. "Of course that doesn't mean physically together, but we can be close on the phone, on the computer."

Some congregation members, he said, want to reopen Saint Peter's and resume in-person services. But it is too soon, too dangerous.

"It's not what God would want," he said. "God wants to protect life."
 

Related Stories

A worker wipes down surfaces as the MTA Subway closed overnight for cleaning and disinfecting during the outbreak of the…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Outbreak Eviction Protection Extended in New York
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio set an ambitious goal to test 140,000 people for coronavirus antibodies by early next month
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 05/07/2020 - 15:52
Ashley Zeolla rides her motorcycle over the Williamsburg Bridge on a delivery run of personal protective equipment to a doctors…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Taxis, Bikes, Sushi Robots Keep New Yorkers Fed, Protected 
The city-funded food delivery program, coordinated through New York's Taxi & Limousine Commission, is paying drivers $53 for each six-stop route they take on
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 05/06/2020 - 16:30
Worried About Food Supply, New Yorkers Grow Gardens
00:03:24
COVID-19 Pandemic
Fearing Food Shortages, Some New Yorkers Grow Their Own Food
City residents worry they won’t be able to get certain food staples during pandemic
Default Author Profile
By Dmitrii Vershinin
Tue, 05/05/2020 - 06:16
Immigrant Businesses Suffer in New York's Coronavirus Lockdown
00:02:27
COVID-19 Pandemic
Immigrant Businesses Suffer in New York's Coronavirus Lockdown
Small businesses owned by immigrants in New York City are in danger of going bankrupt because of lack of customers amid coronavirus lockdown
Default Author Profile
By Aunshuman Apte
Sat, 04/18/2020 - 07:39
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Assessing a Claim About Airlines and COVID-19 Transmission

A flight attendant gives instructions to passengers on a plane in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on Monday, March 16, 2020. The…
USA

US COVID Death Toll 'Almost Certainly Higher' Than Reported, Fauci Tells Senate

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases speaks remotely
COVID-19 Pandemic

Concern Mounts That Border Measures Threaten EU Free Travel

A Lithuanian border guard stands next to trucks stuck in traffic jams for 60 kilometers (36 miles)
COVID-19 Pandemic

2 New York Hispanic Churches and Too Many Tears: 100 COVID-19 Deaths

People in Brooklyn's Sunset Park, a neighborhood with one of the city's largest Mexican and Hispanic community, wear masks to…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Homophobia Hampers South Korea's Virus Campaign

In this May 11, 2020 photo, Lee Jong-geol, general director of the gay rights advocacy group Chingusai talks on the phone…