2.2 Million COVID-19 Infections Reported Worldwide

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center reports there are now more than 2.2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world, with more than 154,000 deaths.

While the number of cases on the African continent appears low, the director general of the World Health Organization said Friday the numbers are likely deceiving.

“In the past week, there has been a 51% increase in the number of reported cases in my own continent Africa, and a 60% increase in the number of reported deaths,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. 'With the current challenge of obtaining testing kits, it’s likely that the real numbers are higher than reported.”

Washington, however, rejected the notion Friday that the United States lacked adequate testing capability and moved ahead with plans to gradually restart the U.S. economy while keeping the safety and health of its citizens a top priority.

Vice President Mike Pence speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, in Washington, April 17, 2020.

Vice President Mike Pence said, “We believe today that we have the capacity in the United States to do a sufficient amount of testing for states to move into phase one in the time and manner that they deem appropriate.”

Phase one of the White House guidelines allows for some businesses, including restaurants and gyms, to reopen.

Some medical experts are skeptical about Washington’s drive to relax restrictions before widespread testing, predicting that doing so will likely result in a round of new infections.

Earlier Friday, China revised the number of COVID infections and deaths in Wuhan, where the outbreak apparently began. Health officials said in a statement that 1,290 more people died in that city, raising the death toll to 3,869. Confirmed cases rose by 325 to 50,333. Officials said there were various reasons for the data discrepancies in the midst of the coronavirus chaos. China denied a cover-up.

Spain’s Health Ministry has also changed the way it counts deaths and confirmed cases of COVID-19, saying it wanted to correct inconsistencies in the way the information is reported. The country’s official one-day death toll reported Friday was 585, a dramatic increase from the 348 deaths that would have been reported using the previous method.

Spain has been one of the world’s hardest-hit countries, with more than 190,000 confirmed cases and more than 20,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University statistics.