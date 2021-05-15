COVID-19 Pandemic

5 Things to Know about CDC's New Mask Guidance

By Steve Baragona
May 15, 2021 03:18 AM
A customer exits a corner market while wearing a protective mask in the retail shopping district of the SoHo neighborhood of…
A customer exits a corner market while wearing a protective mask in the retail shopping district of the SoHo neighborhood of the Manhattan borough of New York, May 14, 2021.

"We have all longed for this moment," U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky told reporters Thursday as she announced new guidelines that significantly relax restrictions for fully vaccinated people in the United States.

The CDC says that two weeks after their last dose of vaccine, people no longer need to wear masks indoors and outdoors, at gatherings large and small. No need to keep 6 feet of social distance, either.

"If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic," Walensky said.

But there are limits. Here are some things to know.

First, "fully vaccinated" means two weeks have passed since your second shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine, or since your one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.

I'm fully vaccinated. What does the CDC say I can do now?

Congratulations, your immune system is primed and ready to defend you should you come into contact with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

So if you have been waiting to visit friends and relatives who are not vaccinated or might not be vaccinated, go ahead, the CDC says. No need to mask up. You are protected.

You are also protected if you sit without a mask in a packed theater or church. You can feel secure baring your face while getting a haircut. You do not need to worry about getting sick if you sit inside in an air-conditioned bar with your mouth and nose uncovered.

A "Face masks required" sign is displayed at a shopping center in Schaumburg, Ill., Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
FILE - A "face masks required" sign is displayed at a shopping center in Schaumburg, Ill., Nov. 13, 2020.

So can I ignore the "Masks Required" sign at the store?

No. And this is where it can get complicated.

You are protected. But most Americans are not. While millions are getting their shots every day, just over a third of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated so far.

That means most of the country is still vulnerable to infection. With 35,000 people getting infected every day, there is still a lot of virus circulating out there.

Nearly all infections happen indoors. Most places do not check vaccination status at the door. If they did, the burden would fall on workers, who have few options to enforce it.

So where state or local regulations mandate it, or businesses and workplaces require it, everyone needs to wear a mask.

Can I travel without a mask?

Not yet. The CDC has not changed its guidance for travel, and federal regulations still require masks on buses, trains and planes as well as in bus stations, train stations and airports.

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2021, file photo, students wear masks as they work in a fourth-grade classroom, at Elk Ridge Elementary…
FILE - Students wear masks as they work in a fourth-grade classroom at Elk Ridge Elementary School in Buckley, Wash., Feb. 2, 2021.

What about schools and summer camps?

No change yet. Most children are not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, though the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Monday.

Walensky said the CDC would be reviewing its guidance for travel, schools and camps soon, now that its recommendations for vaccinated people have changed.

Experts expect that in a few weeks, rules will ease further in most places as infection rates continue to fall and the number of vaccinated people continues to rise.

Why did the CDC make the change now?

Walensky noted that conditions on the ground have improved. Infections are down by a third over the past two weeks, and nearly three-fifths of the U.S. adult population has received at least one shot of vaccine.

While evidence has been coming in for some time showing how effective the vaccines are, Walensky said new research published in the past few weeks persuaded the CDC to loosen the guidelines.

The vaccines have prevented 94% of cases or better in studies of health care workers in Israel and the United States.

They work against some of the most worrying variants, too. In Qatar, where variants first identified in Britain and South Africa are dominant, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 100% effective in preventing severe forms of the disease.

In the rare cases in which vaccinated people did get infected, their infections were usually mild or without symptoms, and they rarely passed the virus to other people.

The CDC has been under pressure for weeks to loosen its guidelines. Some said the previous restrictions on vaccinated people were so tight that they did not offer much incentive for people to get their shots.

But the announcement sharply divided public health experts. Some said that loosening the guidance for vaccinated people would encourage more unvaccinated people to get their shots. Others said it would embolden unvaccinated anti-maskers to go without, creating problems for places that maintain mask mandates.

Masks became a badge of political affiliation under the Trump administration, and the decision is stirring up partisan animosities. Republicans have been most resistant to masks and COVID-19 vaccination. Several members of the U.S. House of Representatives have refused to be vaccinated, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, said she would not lift a mask mandate in the chamber until everyone was vaccinated.

Related Stories

FILE - Pedestrians walk along Boston's fashionable Newbury Street in Massachusetts.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Fully Vaccinated Americans Can Go Maskless, CDC Says
However, masks will still be required on all forms of public transportation, plus hospitals, prisons, and homeless shelters
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 05/14/2021 - 08:16 AM
People using face masks attend a music concert in Barcelona, Spain, March 27, 2021.
The Infodemic: Online Posts Mislead About Effectiveness of Facemasks
Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.
Polygraph.info
By Polygraph
Wed, 04/28/2021 - 02:17 PM
Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director at the National Institute Of Allergy and Infectious Diseases speaks at a U.S. Senate Health,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Fauci: New Mask Guidelines Should Motivate People to Get COVID Vaccinations
Best way to end pandemic and its restrictions is to get the vaccine, chief White House medical adviser says
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 04/28/2021 - 05:21 PM
A person sits in Bryant Park after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced new guidelines regarding…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Masks Off Outdoors Approved for Millions of Vaccinated Americans
President Biden, hailing progress in the battle against the coronavirus, urges the unvaccinated to get the inoculations to take advantage of the relaxed guidelines
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Tue, 04/27/2021 - 04:56 PM
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By
Steve Baragona
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Nurses Union Condemns CDC Mask Ruling 

Scott Weinstein, RN, takes part in a protest put on by National Nurses United (NNU) against working conditions and a gathering…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Pandemic Triggers New Crisis in Peru: Lack of Cemetery Space

Peru covid graves
COVID-19 Pandemic

CDC Issues Mask, Distancing Guidance for Students

FILE - In this April 30, 2021, file photo, a family takes a photo in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle at Disneyland in Anaheim…
COVID-19 Pandemic

India Reports Slower Rise in COVID-19 Cases but Warns of Surge in Rural Areas

Indian Christian priests and others throw flower petals on the grave of Father Rolfie D'Souza's who died of COVID-19 after his…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Australian COVID-19 Repatriation Flight Arrives from India

FILE - Arriving passengers are screened by health workers at the airport in Sydney, Australia, Feb. 12, 2021.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power