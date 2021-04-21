COVID-19 Pandemic

60 Germans Arrested in Protest Over Coronavirus Restrictions

By VOA News
April 21, 2021 02:30 PM
Police officers carry away a demonstrator after police stop a protest rally against the German government's policy to battle the corona virus pandemic in Berlin, Germany, April 21, 2021.
Police officers carry away a demonstrator after police stop a protest rally against the German government's policy to battle the corona virus pandemic in Berlin, Germany, April 21, 2021.

Police in central Berlin have clashed with protesters outside the German parliament, which is considering a bill to give Chancellor Angela Merkel the power to impose tougher restrictions as the nation suffers a third wave of coronavirus infections.
 
A police spokesman said officers had to break up the protest because people were not wearing masks or keeping a minimum safe distance. He said about 60 people were detained, and that while police had to use pepper spray against other demonstrators who threw bottles and tried to climb over barriers, acts of violence were minimal.
 
Many of the protesters waved German flags and banners saying coronavirus lockdowns undermine values enshrined in the constitution. Many Germans are sensitive to any measures they perceive as threatening their freedom because of the country's Nazi and Communist past. Demonstrations against the proposed legislation have been staged in the last few weeks in towns across the country.
The measure passed the lower house of the German parliament – the Bundestag – Wednesday on a 342-250 vote, with 64 abstentions. It will be considered Thursday in the upper house - the Bundesrat – where Germany’s states are represented. If it passes there, the special powers it grants the federal government will be in effect until June.
 
Under the bill, Merkel’s government could impose tough measures including sweeping shutdowns and 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfews in regions with more than 100 new infections per 100,000 people over seven days.
 
It also could force schools to revert to virtual teaching in states where the infection rate exceeds 165 — a tighter requirement than the 200 contained in an earlier draft of the law.
 
Only one state had an incidence rate below 100 Wednesday, while seven topped 165 — including the two most populous, Bavaria and North Rhine-Westphalia.

Related Stories

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other state leaders attend a memorial ceremony
COVID-19 Pandemic
Germany Calls for Unity as It Mourns COVID Dead  
Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier joined an ecumenical service in the morning at Berlin's Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church, a memorial against war and destruction
AFP logo
By AFP
Sun, 04/18/2021 - 10:31 AM
FILE - In this Monday, March 22, 2021 file photo, AstraZeneca and Biontech coronavirus vaccine in a fridge at the vaccine
COVID-19 Pandemic
Germany Limits Use of Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine Because of Fears of Blood Clots 
Federal health officials restrict recipients to 60 years old and older after 31 cases of blood clots were reported, including nine deaths
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 03/31/2021 - 05:32 AM
German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses the German parliament Bundestag ahead of an European Union summit at the Reichstag
Europe
Germany’s Merkel Says Europe Needs More Vaccine Independence
Chancellor tells German lawmakers Europe must have enough COVID-19 vaccine for Europeans
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 03/25/2021 - 12:13 PM
