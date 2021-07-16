COVID-19 Pandemic

APEC Leaders Vow to Accelerate Access to COVID Vaccines

By Reuters
July 16, 2021 11:50 AM
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a virtual meeting, part of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, July 16, 2021.
WASHINGTON - World leaders said in a statement issued after a virtual meeting of the Asia-Pacific trade group APEC that extensive COVID-19 immunization is a global public good and accelerating access to vaccines is essential to overcoming the health emergency.

In a statement posted Friday on the APEC website after a virtual meeting hosted by New Zealand, the leaders of the 21-member group vowed to redouble efforts to expand vaccine manufacture and supply and said they would continue to support economies for as long as necessary.

U.S. President Joe Biden, Russia's Vladimir Putin, China's Xi Jinping and other world leaders took part in the meeting seeking collective actions to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impacts.

