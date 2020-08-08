COVID-19 Pandemic

AU: ‘Aggressive, Bold’ Action Needed to Combat COVID in Africa

By VOA News
August 08, 2020 01:40 AM
Mourners pray during a burial ceremony at the Olifantsveil Cemetery outside Johannesburg, South Africa, Thursday Aug. 6, 2020…
Mourners pray during a burial ceremony at the Olifantsveil Cemetery outside Johannesburg, South Africa, Aug. 6, 2020. The frequency of burials in South Africa has significantly increased during the coronavirus pandemic.

The African Union says “aggressive and bold” action is needed to combat the coronavirus outbreak on the continent.

More than 1 million cases of the virus have been reported across Africa, but officials warn the real number is likely larger, citing the absence of comprehensive testing in some countries.

Australia’s Victoria state reported more than 450 new coronavirus cases Saturday and 12 deaths. Victoria is home to more than two-thirds of Australia’s almost 21,000 COVID infections.

On Friday, a day when more than 60,000 new COVID-19 infections were reported in the U.S., Sturgis, South Dakota, began welcoming participants for its annual motorcycle rally. Some 250,000 people are expected this year. The biker event regularly attracts 500,000, but the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to keep some people home.

There are no mask requirements in Sturgis and people have been asked to social distance, a practice that was not being observed Friday on the town’s crowded streets.

Elsewhere, a student who was suspended for posting a photograph of a crowded hallway in her school, where many students were not wearing masks in the U.S. southern state of Georgia will be back in school Monday. School officials were widely criticized for suspending her over the photograph. The student told CNN on Friday that she has no regrets about what she did.

Johns Hopkins University says there are 19.3 million reported global COVID-19 cases and more than 720,000 deaths.

