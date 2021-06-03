COVID-19 Pandemic

Bahrain Offers Pfizer-BioNTech Boosters to Those Previously Vaccinated with Chinese Vaccine 

By VOA News
June 03, 2021 12:18 PM
People wait in Sitra Mall to get vaccination against the COVID-19 in Sitra, Bahrain, March 23, 2021.
People wait in Sitra Mall to get vaccination against the COVID-19 in Sitra, Bahrain, March 23, 2021.

Just six months after receiving two shots of China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, some people in Bahrain are being offered booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The decision to mix vaccines comes as the Gulf state is experiencing a wave of virus infections despite having a very high per capita vaccination rate. 

The booster is being recommended for people who are over 50, obese or have weakened immune systems.

Waleed Khalifa Al Manea, Bahrain’s undersecretary of health, told The Wall Street Journal that Sinopharm accounted for 60% of vaccinations in the country and that it offered high levels of protection. He said 90% of those being hospitalized in the current wave had not been vaccinated.

The country will continue to offer a choice between Sinopharm and Pfizer-BioNTech, the Journal reported.

Both Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates used Sinopharm heavily. Last month, both announced they would offer a booster of the same vaccine amid growing concerns that two doses did not trigger enough antibody response.

The World Health Organization approved Sinopharm for emergency use in May, sparking hope that vaccines would better reach the world’s poorer countries.

 

Related Stories

FILE - A worker handles boxes of COVID-19 vaccines, delivered as part of the COVAX equitable vaccince distribution program, at Ivato International Airport, in Antananarivo, Madagascar, May 8, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO Secures $2.4 Billion for Global COVID-19 Vaccine Sharing
Japan’s $800 million pledge is largest made to COVAX initiative
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 06/03/2021 - 09:50 AM
FILE - Pedestrians walk past a sign warning members of the public about a "Coronavirus variant of concern," in Hounslow, west London, Britain, June 1, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID-19 Variants to be Named After Greek Letters Instead of Locations
Move avoids stigmatizing places where coronavirus variants are first identified
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By Steve Baragona
Wed, 06/02/2021 - 06:53 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Secures $2.4 Billion for Global COVID-19 Vaccine Sharing

FILE - A worker handles boxes of COVID-19 vaccines, delivered as part of the COVAX equitable vaccince distribution program, at Ivato International Airport, in Antananarivo, Madagascar, May 8, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

G-7 Health Ministers to Meet on Vaccine Sharing 

Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock delivers a speech on the COVID-19 vaccine programme at the Jenner institute in Oxford,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Slow to Start, China Mobilizes to Vaccinate at Headlong Pace

Residents wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus look at their smartphones showing health code as they…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Science Chief Wants Next Pandemic Vaccine Ready in 100 Days

President-elect Joe Biden, right, listens as his nominee for the director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy and…
COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Variants to be Named After Greek Letters Instead of Locations

FILE - Pedestrians walk past a sign warning members of the public about a "Coronavirus variant of concern," in Hounslow, west London, Britain, June 1, 2021.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power