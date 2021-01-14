COVID-19 Pandemic

Biden to Announce Coronavirus Relief Package 

By VOA News
January 14, 2021 08:08 AM
President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
FILE - President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, in Wilmington, Del., Dec. 29, 2020.

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is set to unveil Thursday a coronavirus response plan that includes boosting the rate of vaccinations and helping counter the economic effects of the pandemic. 

Biden is scheduled to detail the program in an evening address. 

He has already set a goal of administering 100 million vaccine shots in the first 100 days after he takes office on January 20, and his plan is expected to include funding to expand the vaccination campaign. 

Florida Department of Health medical workers prepare to administer a COVID-19 vaccine to seniors in New Port Richey, Fla.
FILE - Florida Department of Health medical workers prepare to administer a COVID-19 vaccine to seniors in the parking lot of the Gulf View Square Mall in New Port Richey near Tampa, Florida, Dec. 31, 2020.

The U.S. government has approved two different vaccines for emergency use.  Both require a two-shot regimen, and so far, more than 10 million people have received the first dose of vaccine. 

Biden’s plan is also expected to include a new round of direct payments to U.S. households.  A previous coronavirus relief bill was delayed last month amid disagreements about how big the stimulus payment should be. 

FILE - A stimulus check issued by the Internal Revenue Service to help combat the adverse economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic is seen in San Antonio, Texas, April 23, 2020.
FILE - A stimulus check issued by the Internal Revenue Service to help combat the adverse economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic is seen in San Antonio, Texas, April 23, 2020.

Biden's incoming White House economic adviser, Brian Deese, said at a Reuters event Wednesday the proposal would feature aid for small businesses as well. 

Deese said Biden would ask Congress to focus first on passing the economic stimulus measures and then work on longer-term economic recovery areas such as healthcare and infrastructure. 

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has said passing a coronavirus relief bill would be the first priority when Democrats assume control of the Senate. 

The impeachment of President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatens to crowd the Senate calendar, but Biden said he hopes the Senate can balance impeachment with other priorities. 

National Guard members walk in front of the U.S. Capitol after the House voted to impeach U.S. President Donald Trump.
US House Impeaches Trump for Inciting Deadly Capitol Riot
First US leader to be impeached twice now faces Senate trial after Biden is inaugurated

The United States has recorded roughly 385,000 COVID-19 deaths, and for more than two months it has been dealing with its worst surge in infections. 

During the past week, the country has added an average of 245,000 new cases per day with 3,300 deaths.  Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are at record highs.  

Related Stories

Healthcare workers get vaccinated at the Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth, New Jersey, U.S., January 8, 2021…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Biden Backs Controversial Vaccine Strategy 
President-elect's plan would help get more people their first dose
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By Steve Baragona
Sat, 01/09/2021 - 08:00 PM
Inauguration Security
00:02:23
USA
Law Enforcement Gearing Up for Biden’s Inauguration
Unprecedented security measures in place to avoid another siege of Trump supporters on US Capitol building
Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By Patsy Widakuswara
Wed, 01/13/2021 - 02:25 AM
President-elect Joe Biden receives his second dose of the coronavirus vaccine at ChristianaCare Christiana Hospital in Newark,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Biden Receives Second COVID-19 Shot
The president-elect said his team is on track to roll out 100 million vaccinations in his first 100 days
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 01/11/2021 - 08:12 PM
FILE - President-elect Joe Biden speaks to announce key administration posts during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware, Jan. 8, 2021.
USA
Advocacy Group Urges Biden to Strengthen US Role on Human Rights
Human Rights Watch says incoming president must protect rights in in ways that would prevent future US leaders from reversing them
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Wed, 01/13/2021 - 06:05 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Biden to Announce Coronavirus Relief Package 

President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
COVID-19 Pandemic

As WHO Begins COVID-19 Probe, Speculation, Tensions Abound

People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus use smartphones to scan their health code and get…
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Experts Arrive in China to Probe Pandemic’s Origins

A worker in protective coverings directs members of the World Health Organization (WHO) team on their arrival at the airport in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Players, Officials Face Tough COVID-19 Controls Ahead of Australian Open

Tennis players and officials disembark from a flight after arriving in Melbourne on January 14, 2021, to quarantine ahead of…
Science & Health

COVID-19 Cleared the Air, But Not as Much as Expected

Pedestrians and an electronic screen displaying epidemic prevention advices are reflecting in a glass wall in Moscow on…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power