COVID-19 Pandemic

Biden Counters Trump Administration With COVID-19 Vaccine Delivery Plan of His Own

By Steve Herman
Updated September 16, 2020 06:54 PM
Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about safely reopening schools amid the…
FILE - Joe Biden speaks about the safety of reopening schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, Sept. 3, 2020.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden on Wednesday called for an outside board of scientists, not President Donald Trump, to determine whether any vaccine for the coronavirus is safe and effective.

“I trust vaccines. I trust scientists. But I don't trust Donald Trump. And at this moment, the American people can't either,” the former vice president said in Wilmington, Delaware.

Speaking in a downtown theater to a group of journalists, Biden introduced his own vaccine distribution plan, which outlines when Americans should expect to get a vaccine once it is available, offers guidelines for who should have priority for vaccination, explains mechanisms for shipping and storing the vaccine, and details responsibility in the process at every level of government.

“Scientific breakthroughs don’t care about calendars any more than the virus does,” Biden said. “They certainly don’t adhere to election cycles. And their timing, their approval and the distribution should never, ever be distorted by political considerations.”

Biden made his comment hours after the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Defense released the Trump administration’s strategy to deliver COVID-19 vaccine doses to the American people.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield speaks during a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing on coronavirus response efforts, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Sept. 16, 2020.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has executed an existing contract option with McKesson Corp. to support vaccine distribution, which would occur following approval from the Food and Drug Administration, CDC Director Robert Redfield said Wednesday.

"As part of Operation Warp Speed, we have been laying the groundwork for months to distribute and administer a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it meets FDA’s gold standard,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. “This in-depth, round-the-clock planning work with our state and local partners, and trusted community organizations, especially through [the] CDC, will ensure that Americans can receive a safe and effective vaccine in record time.”

In an ABC News televised town hall in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Trump suggested a vaccine could be three to four weeks away.

Redfield, however, told U.S. senators Wednesday that a vaccine could be generally available to the American public in the second or third quarter of next year, with those most at risk, such as the elderly and those with preexisting health conditions, along with health care workers, to be prioritized for vaccination.

FILE - In this handout photo released by the United Nations, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres holds a virtual press conference at U.N. headquarters in New York City, April 3, 2020.
UN Chief: COVID-19 Pandemic 'Out of Control'
Antonio Guterres says the coronavirus is the chief global security threat in the world today, and he is calling for a future vaccine that’s affordable and available to all

At the Philadelphia event, Trump suggested that “a herd mentality” could make the coronavirus disappear without a vaccine.

That was an apparent reference to herd immunity, which is the theory that a virus can be eradicated after a high percentage of the population is infected, thus limiting its ability to spread.

On Wednesday, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told reporters that herd immunity has “never been a strategy” of the Trump administration.

“I will say that there are a number of individuals that would indicate that herd immunity — once we get the antibodies — and you're already in ways, I believe, seeing that in New York City, because you have a lower contagion rate, because they experienced such a high,” Meadows said. “But they lost so many lives, and so, that is not something that the White House chose to employ.”

Meadows also noted “there are a number of people out there that believe that ultimately this doesn't get solved until we reach that herd immunity population. Even some of the more renowned doctors have suggested that could possibly be, indeed, the answer.”

U.S. polls show the rapid tests of would-be vaccines on thousands of volunteers that are being conducted in several countries have left many Americans skeptical of whether any approved preventative will be safe.

FILE - A health worker holds a COVID-19 sample collection kit of a vaccine trial volunteer, after a test for the coronavirus disease, at the Wits RHI Shandukani Research Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, Aug. 27, 2020.

In one Associated Press poll, one in five Americans said they would not get a coronavirus vaccine, and 31% said they were unsure whether they would. Of those who said they would not get vaccinated, the overwhelming majority said they were worried about safety.

Health officials say that to protect the United States from the coronavirus, about 70% either need to be vaccinated or have antibodies against the disease.

An estimated 196,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus, with another 6.6 million infected, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking cases around the world. Both figures are the highest for any nation.

VOA's Ken Bredemeier contributed to this report.
 

Related Stories

A health worker holds a COVID-19 sample collection kit of a vaccine trials' volunteer, after they were tested for the…
COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID-19 Vaccine Development Will Follow Scientific Process, US Experts Vow
Top health officials tell Senate vaccine candidates currently in large-scale US trials are expected to deliver a result that can be distributed to most vulnerable populations
Katherine Gypson
By Katherine Gypson
Wed, 09/09/2020 - 02:29 PM
FILE - A researcher lifts a vial with a potential COVID-19 vaccine at Novavax labs in Gaithersburg, Maryland, March 20, 2020, one of the labs developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Drug Execs Promise COVID Vaccine Safety Before Seeking Government Approval
Unusual statement by nine competing firms comes as Trump pushes for vaccine approval before Election Day
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Tue, 09/08/2020 - 01:48 PM
FILE - In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020.
2020 USA Votes
Trump, Biden Clash Over COVID-19 Vaccine Rhetoric
Both presidential candidates are campaigning in battleground states this week as election race enters homestretch
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Mon, 09/07/2020 - 03:05 PM
Nurse Kathe Olmstead, right, gives volunteer Melissa Harting, of Harpersville, N.Y., an injection as the world's biggest study…
COVID-19 Pandemic
US States Told to Prepare to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine by Nov. 1
CDC memo tells 50 states, several large cities, to be ready to distribute immunizations two days before presidential election
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 09/03/2020 - 07:54 AM
Steve Herman
By
Steve Herman
White House Bureau Chief
COVID-19 Pandemic

Biden Counters Trump Administration With COVID-19 Vaccine Delivery Plan of His Own

Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about safely reopening schools amid the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

UN Chief: COVID-19 Pandemic 'Out of Control'

FILE - In this handout photo released by the United Nations, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres holds a virtual press conference at U.N. headquarters in New York City, April 3, 2020.
USA

US Health Official to Take Leave of Absence After Accusing Government Scientists of 'Sedition'

FILE - Former Donald Trump campaign official, later a Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson, Michael Caputo, left, leaves after being interviewed by a Senate committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 1, 2018.
USA

Major US College Football Conference Will Attempt to Play in October

The Husker Hounds sports apparel store in Omaha, Neb., shows on television screens Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, a Big Ten virtual…
Europe

Pope Francis Links COVID-19 Pandemic With Care for Environment

Pope Francis greets faithful as he attends the weekly general audience at the Vatican, September 16, 2020. Vatican Media/…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power