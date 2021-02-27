Biden Urges Senate to Provide COVID-19 Relief as 3rd Vaccine Nears Approval 

U.S. President Joe Biden urged the Senate on Saturday to approve his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package as the U.S. moved closer to adding a third coronavirus vaccine to its arsenal.

The House of Representatives approved the spending package early Saturday, the same day the Food and Drug Administration could formally authorize the use of the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine.

A lab worker holds a vial of Johnson & Johnson's Janssen coronavirus disease vaccine candidate in an undated photograph.

An FDA advisory panel unanimously endorsed the vaccine Friday, paving the way for the agency’s authorization.

The one-dose vaccine would become the third coronavirus inoculation approved by the FDA after the two-dose vaccines manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus went on television Friday to encourage African Americans to receive COVID-19 inoculations.

“We’re looking at historic fear of vaccines and a fear of the health care industry,” said Representative Barbara Lawrence, a Democrat from Michigan.

Black and Latino communities are being inoculated at lower rates in the U.S. than their white counterparts, public health officials say.

Meanwhile, Britain’s Trades Union Congress said in a study that the pandemic had provided a “mirror to the structural racism” in Britain, with the unemployment rate for communities of color double that of their white contemporaries during the pandemic.

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center reported early Saturday that there have been more than 113.5 million global COVID infections and more than 2.5 million deaths.

The U.S. continues to lead the world in the number of coronavirus infections with more than 28.5 million cases, followed by India with over 11 million infections and Brazil with nearly 10.5 million.

FILE - Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair speaks at the Hallam Conference Centre in London, Dec. 18, 2019.

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair’s Institute for Global Change has issued a report, The New Necessary: How We Future-Proof for the Next Pandemic, that calls for international cooperation in the future to identify and test for any new outbreak. The report also called on countries to work together to produce vaccines.

Blair told The Guardian, “Had there been global coordination a year ago, I think we could have shaved at least three months off this virus,” in a reference to the worldwide outbreak of COVID-19.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Saturday that the country's largest city, Auckland, would enter a seven-day lockdown beginning Sunday after a new local case of the coronavirus of unknown origin emerged.

A Nice resident and her dog go for a bike ride during virus-related confinement in Nice, southern France, Feb. 27, 2021. Nice and the surrounding coastal area will be under weekend lockdowns for at least two weeks.

France will impose weekend lockdowns in Paris and 19 other regions at the beginning of March if coronavirus infections continue to accelerate. French Prime Minister Jean Castex said Thursday that a nationwide lockdown was not planned, but that residents needed to be in a state of heightened alert to help ensure the virus is contained while vaccines are made available.

New containment measures were imposed in several Brazilian cities and states, and the Czech government also announced tighter restriction beginning March 1.