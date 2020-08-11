COVID-19 Pandemic

Big Ten Pulls Plug on Fall Football Amid COVID-19 Concerns

By Associated Press
August 11, 2020 04:36 PM
Dec 7, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan (17) throws a pass that is batted down by Ohio…
FILE - The Wisconsin Badgers play the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2019 Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, Indiana, Dec. 7, 2019. (USA Today Sports)

The Big Ten won't play football this fall because of concerns about COVID-19, becoming the first of college sports' power conferences to yield to the pandemic.

The move announced Tuesday comes six day after the conference that includes historic programs such as Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska and Penn State had released a revised conference-only schedule that it hoped would help it navigate a fall season with potential COVID-19 disruptions.

But it was not a surprise. Speculation has run rampant for several days that the Big Ten was moving toward this decision. On Monday, coaches throughout the conference tried to push back the tide, publicly pleading for more time and threatening to look elsewhere for games this fall.

"The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward," Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said in a statement. "As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall." 
 

AP logo
By
Associated Press
COVID-19 Pandemic

Big Ten Pulls Plug on Fall Football Amid COVID-19 Concerns

Dec 7, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan (17) throws a pass that is batted down by Ohio…
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO in Talks With Russia About New Vaccine

A scientist works inside a laboratory of the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology during the production…
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO: Non-Essential Dental Care Should Be Delayed During Pandemic

Dentist Dr. Kathleen Saturay wears additional protective equipment, including a face shield and disposable mask over a respirator mask, as she exams a patient in Seattle, May 27, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Australia Equals Its Deadliest Day of COVID-19 Pandemic

Police check details of residents in the Melbourne central business district on August 9, 2020.
USA

No Parties, No Trips, No Outside Guests Allowed

People take part in a march during the National Day of Resistance to schools re-opening amid the outbreak of COVID-19 in New York City, Aug. 3, 2020.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power