Brazil President Due to Receive Coronavirus Test Results Tuesday  

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro expects to get the results of another coronavirus test on Tuesday, a few days after showing symptoms, including a fever.

Bolsonaro told supporters that after taking an x-ray, the exam showed his lungs "clean."

Bolsanaro has previously downplayed the risks posed by the coronavirus, once telling supporters because of his history of athleticism, he would not worry if he became infected.

He said, I would not feel it, it would be a like a little flu or like being under the weather."

Bolsanaro’s apparent disregard for the potential lethal effects of the virus has led him to challenge safeguard measures to prevent the spread of the virus, such as weakening laws requiring a face mask in public.

The Associated Press says, Bolsonaro tested negative for COVID-19 three times after several aides were diagnosed with the virus in March, following a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump's at his Mar-a-Lago, Florida, estate.

Brazil is one the countries worst hit by the coronavirus, with more than 1.6 million cases and more than 65,000 deaths.