COVID-19 Pandemic

Brazil President to Take Another COVID-19 Test Tuesday  

By VOA News
July 14, 2020 04:48 AM
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro gestures as he speaks to the media on his positive coronavirus diagnosis in Brasilia, Brazil…
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro gestures as he speaks to the media on his positive coronavirus diagnosis in Brasilia, Brazil, July 7, 2020.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has self-quarantined nearly a week after testing positive for the new coronavirus, is scheduled to take another COVID-19 test on Tuesday. 

Speaking by phone with CNN on Monday, outside his official residence at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Bolsonaro said, he expects to get the results within a few hours, adding he feels well, but cannot stand being in isolation. 

Since the start of the outbreak four months ago, Bolsonaro has downplayed the seriousness of the epidemic, criticizing Brazilian governors for imposing restrictions to slow the spread of the virus. 

President Bolsonaro's opposition is further highlighted because Brazil is the second-worst hit country in the world, only behind the United States. 

Brazil has confirmed more than1.8 million cases of the coronavirus and more than 72,800 deaths. 

