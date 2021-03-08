COVID-19 Pandemic

Britain Opens Schools; Vietnam Begins Vaccination Campaign

By VOA News
March 08, 2021 05:37 AM
Children are dropped off by their parents at Southbank International School in London on March 8, 2021 as schools reopen…
Parents drop off their children at Southbank International School in London on March 8, 2021, as schools reopen following the easing of the coronavirus lockdown.

Britain opened all its schools Monday. The openings come as the country has experienced some of its lowest coronavirus death tolls since October.

Vietnam began its COVID-19 vaccination program Monday with its front-line health care workers as the first recipients of the shots.

Japan’s rollout of its COVID vaccine program has been slow, hampered by vaccine and syringe shortages. Three weeks in, a little over 46,500 front-line medical workers have received their shots. The elderly will be the next in line.

Japan, however, intends to speed up its vaccination program. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has promised to have enough of the shots to vaccinate Japan’s entire population by the start of the Summer Olympics in July, according to Reuters.

The European Union has warned member states against purchasing Russia’s COVID vaccine since the EU has not yet finished its review of Sputnik V. Despite the warning, several nations have made moves to purchase the vaccine.

Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center reported early Monday that there are almost 117 million global coronavirus cases.

The U.S. has more infections that any other location with nearly 30 million, followed by India with 11.2 million and Brazil with 11 million.

