COVID-19 Pandemic

British Doctors Union Urges Government Not to Reopen

By VOA News
Updated June 11, 2021 10:07 PM
FILE PHOTO: People relax at outdoor dining areas on the South Bank, as lockdown restrictions continue to ease amidst the spread…
FILE - People relax at outdoor dining areas on the South Bank, as lockdown restrictions continue to ease amid the spread of the coronavirus disease, in London, May 28, 2021.

The main doctors union in Britain is calling on the government to delay its plans to ease coronavirus lockdown restrictions as new data shows a spike in cases of the highly transmissible delta variant.

The British Medical Association said Friday a “sensible delay” would help to stop infections from rising.

Government figures on Friday showed 8,125 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily total since February. The delta variant, originally identified in India, now accounts for 90% of all new cases in the country.

According to the COVID-19 Roadmap laid out by Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government, all pandemic-related restrictions are scheduled to be lifted June 21, one week from Monday.

However, in an interview Friday, England’s COVID-19 vaccines minister, Nadhim Zahawi, told Times Radio the nation must be very careful about the opening, given the dominance of the delta variant.

Zahawi said the government should examine the data from this coming weekend very carefully and share it with the nation, and then decide about reopening.

Separated by a plastic barrier, Nurse Mariel Portillo takes a swab sample from a man for a COVID-19 test outside the General…
Separated by a plastic barrier, Nurse Mariel Portillo takes a swab sample from a man for a COVID-19 test outside the General Hospital in Luque, Paraguay, June 11, 2021.

Johnson is expected to announce on Monday whether the planned lifting of restrictions will go ahead.

The Sun newspaper reported Friday that Johnson will hold off on easing the lockdown restrictions.

Meanwhile, Chicago became the largest U.S. city to fully reopen Friday. During a news conference formally announcing the reopening, Mayor Lori Lightfoot told reporters that for more than a year, Chicago residents have endured so much, but they did their part every step of the way.

“You masked up, you got vaxxed up, and now it's time for you to get up, get out of the house this summer and fully and safely enjoy the events of the best city on the planet, our beloved city of Chicago," Lightfoot said.

Earlier Friday, leaders from the G-7 nations announced they will donate a billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to low- and medium-income nations. The U.S. will donate 500 million shots, while Britain will donate 100 million doses.

In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that 64% of Americans 18 and older had had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

The Associated Press reported Friday that because of slowing demand for vaccinations, some states have stopped new orders for vaccine doses and others have sent millions of doses back to the federal government. States sending vaccines back to the government include Tennessee and North Carolina, even though less than half of their populations have been vaccinated.

In other developments Friday, Malaysia’s government said it would extend a two-week nationwide lockdown by another two weeks because daily infections remain high at more than 6,000.

Sri Lanka also extended its lockdown for another week as deaths from COVID-19 surpassed 2,000 on Friday.

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center said Friday the number of global COVID-19 infections has reached more than 175 million. The U.S. remains the location with the most cases at 33.4 million infections, but India is rapidly catching up with more than 29.3 million infections.

India’s health ministry reported more than 91,000 new COVID-19 cases Friday in the previous 24 hours. Public health officials say they suspect that India’s cases may be undercounted.

Related Stories

FILE - A migrant holds her baby as she receives a shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Mavrovouni camp for refugees and migrants on the island of Lesbos, Greece, June 3, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic
British PM Urges G-7 Leaders to Donate COVID Vaccines
Meanwhile, CDC warns about decline of children, adolescents’ routine vaccinations during pandemic
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 06/11/2021 - 09:11 AM
A lawmaker from Taiwan's main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) Party holds signs calling for the government to accept all vaccines.
East Asia Pacific
Taiwanese Panic About Health Amid COVID Surge, Vaccine Shortage
Island grapples with first major outbreak and shutters businesses amid limited vaccine supplies
Ralph Jennings
By Ralph Jennings
Fri, 06/11/2021 - 07:47 AM
Why do some people get side effects after COVID-19 vaccines?
COVID-19 Pandemic
Why Do Some People Get Side Effects After COVID-19 Vaccines?
Temporary side effects including headache, fatigue and fever are signs the immune system is revving up - a normal response to vaccines
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 06/10/2021 - 09:09 AM
An Israeli youth receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the central Israeli city of Rishon LeZion, Sunday, June 6, 2021…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Pfizer to Expand Vaccine Testing on Children Under 12
The drug company and its German partner BioNTech will enroll 4,500 young volunteers at more than 90 places in the US, Finland, Poland and Spain
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 06/08/2021 - 03:52 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

British Doctors Union Urges Government Not to Reopen

FILE PHOTO: People relax at outdoor dining areas on the South Bank, as lockdown restrictions continue to ease amidst the spread…
COVID-19 Pandemic

British PM Urges G-7 Leaders to Donate COVID Vaccines

FILE - A migrant holds her baby as she receives a shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Mavrovouni camp for refugees and migrants on the island of Lesbos, Greece, June 3, 2021.
East Asia Pacific

Taiwanese Panic About Health Amid COVID Surge, Vaccine Shortage

A lawmaker from Taiwan's main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) Party holds signs calling for the government to accept all vaccines.
USA

G-7 Will Donate 1 Billion COVID Vaccines to World

Leaders of the G7 pose for a group photo on overlooking the beach at the Carbis Bay Hotel in Carbis Bay, St. Ives, Cornwall.
COVID-19 Pandemic

2 Passengers on Royal Caribbean Cruise Test Positive for COVID

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 10: A sign points to a vaccination site set up inside Union Station in an effort to target…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power