COVID-19 Pandemic

Brother of US Senator Warren Dies of COVID-19

By VOA News
April 23, 2020 03:17 PM
FILE - In this March 5, 2020, file photo, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks to the media outside her home in Cambridge,…
Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks to reporters outside her home in Cambridge, Mass., after she exited the Democratic presidential race, March 5, 2020. Warren said April 23 that her brother Donald Herring had died the day before of COVID-19.

The 86-year-old brother of Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren has died from COVID-19.

Warren, a former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate who has been a vocal critic of U.S. President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, confirmed on her Twitter account Thursday that her older brother, Don Herring, died Tuesday in Norman, Oklahoma.

According to an obituary in the Boston Globe, Herring was a 20-year U.S. Air Force veteran who served five years in the Vietnam War. He lived with his wife, Judith, in New Castle, Oklahoma. He had been hospitalized with pneumonia in February and was moved to a facility to recover. It was there he was tested for COVID-19 in early April and received a positive result.

As his symptoms worsened, Herring was moved to the intensive care ward at the Norman Regional Hospital on April 15, where he died six days later.

Warren described her brother as charming and funny and as a natural leader.  She said that she was grateful to the nurses and front-line staff who had cared for him, but that it was hard to know there was no family there to comfort him when he died, and “no funeral for those of us who loved him to hold each other close.”

Warren has two surviving brothers, John and David Herring.

Related Stories

A member of South Sudanese Ministry of Health's Rapid Response Team take a sample from a man who has recently been in contact…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Rise in COVID-19 Cases Convinces Sudanese to Take Pandemic Seriously
Residents who did not believe there would be a COVID-19 outbreak in Sudan now say they’re following protective measures
Michael Atit
By Michael Atit
Thu, 04/23/2020 - 14:22
Emergency Medical Technicians move a patient while wearing personal protective equipment outside of Elmhurst Hospital during…
COVID-19 Pandemic
The Infodemic: Are Hospitals Inflating COVID-19 Numbers?
Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​
Polygraph.info
By Polygraph
Wed, 04/22/2020 - 13:00
Doctors Test for COVID-19, Antibodies in Isolated California Town
COVID-19 Pandemic
Doctors Test for COVID-19, Antibodies in Isolated California Town
Town can provide useful case for learning how the disease spreads, professor says
Mariama Diallo
By Mariama Diallo
Wed, 04/22/2020 - 17:20
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

Brother of US Senator Warren Dies of COVID-19

FILE - In this March 5, 2020, file photo, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks to the media outside her home in Cambridge,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Was UK's PM 'Provided Mechanical Lung Ventilation'?

A grab done from the Twitter page of Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in which he hails the staff in the National Health…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Rise in COVID-19 Cases Convinces Sudanese to Take Pandemic Seriously

A member of South Sudanese Ministry of Health's Rapid Response Team take a sample from a man who has recently been in contact…
COVID-19 Pandemic

As US Coronavirus Deaths Mount, Trump’s Ratings Dip

FILE - President Donald Trump arrives to speak about the coronavirus, in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, in Washington, April 22, 2020.
Immigration

Trump's Latest Immigration Order Explained

FILE - President Donald Trump participates in a roundtable on immigration and border security, at the U.S. Border Patrol Calexico Station in Calexico, California, April 5, 2019.