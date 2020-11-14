COVID-19 Pandemic

Businesses Adapt to Survive COVID

By Dave Grunebaum
November 14, 2020 05:34 AM
Sri Themudu
Sri Themudu, right, packages gift baskets for customers along with his wife, Praveena Sarva, and 7-year-old daughter, Diyaa. It’s a seasonal business for Deepavali, the Indian festival of lights. (Dave Grunebaum/VOA)

CYBERJAYA, MALAYSIA - Sri Themudu’s seasonal business, Diyaa Confectionary, is a success story at a time many businesses are struggling in the COVID-19 economic climate.

His company has for eight years catered to Malaysian families and local companies that buy gift baskets of snacks such as crackers, cookies and coconut candy for Diwali, the Indian festival of lights, known as Deepavali in Malaysia.

The snacks, made from scratch in the kitchens of his mother and family friends, start at about $8 each.

Candy
The baskets include sweet treats such as coconut candy. (Dave Grunebaum/VOA)

Sri used to go to the offices of potential corporate clients with samples but could not do so this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, many of his longtime corporate customers cut expenses and did not place orders.

“It looked like this year was going to be a washout,” Sri said, adding, “Just a month ago I had so few sales and had no confidence that this year would work out at all.”

However, he invested almost $1,000 for a photographer and videographer to improve his website and promote his products on Instagram. The gamble paid off – he now has three times the revenue as in his previous best year, and he even stopped taking orders last Wednesday because he could not handle any more.

Sri Themudu's mom
The cookies, crackers and candy are made from scratch in the home of Sri’s mother, Maletchumy, as well as the kitchens of several family friends.(Dave Grunebaum/VOA)

“The main reason why I did professional videography and photography is because people cannot touch, taste, feel the product,” Sri said. “But they want to see the best visuals in order for them to feel they’re buying the right product for their clients or their staff. This was the next best thing to sampling the actual food.”

“It all boils down to the mindset of business owners,” said Yohendran Nadar Arulthevan a researcher at the Kuala Lumpur-based think tank, the Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs. “If they’re willing to make the changes that are needed to stay relevant to the demands that consumers have currently then you’ll survive. Otherwise, you’re better off closing down.”

Yohendran said that since the start of the pandemic many Malaysian companies have made significant changes such as instituting cashless payments and contactless delivery.

“Successful businesses figure out how to reach out to their customers,” Yohendran said.

“They know how to engage with their customers and how to adapt to what their customers want.”

Sri acknowledged that he was not sure these steps would make a difference but said he took a risk “and this year what looked like a bust turned out to be my best.”

Related Stories

A US secret service agent stands guard as US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Prescott Regional Airport in…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Report: Over 130 Secret Service Officers Test Positive for Coronavirus
Officers tasked with protecting president reportedly ordered to isolate
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 11/13/2020 - 02:53 PM
SeaDream Yacht Club cruise ship
COVID-19 Pandemic
Cruise Ship Forced to Dock After 5 Passengers Test Positive for Coronavirus in Caribbean
The 53 passengers and 66 crew members are reportedly self-quarantining aboard the ship
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 11/13/2020 - 05:35 AM
Volunteers prepare individual Thanksgiving meals for seniors in Hawthorne, N.J., on Nov. 3, 2020. With a fall surge of…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic Complicates US Holiday Plans
Gatherings of friends and family seem custom-made to spread the virus
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By Steve Baragona
Fri, 11/13/2020 - 04:10 AM
Sniffer Dogs Beat Swabs in Detecting Coronavirus
00:02:16
COVID-19 Pandemic
Sniffer Dogs Beat Swabs in Detecting Coronavirus
Scientists say early trials show that dogs are more accurate than swab tests in identifying infected individuals; it's hoped that they can be deployed to airports, transit stations and schools
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Thu, 11/12/2020 - 03:31 PM
Default Author Profile
By
Dave Grunebaum
COVID-19 Pandemic

Masks Protect the Wearer, Not Just Others, CDC Says

The members of the Cologne carnival triumvirate stand with face masks in front of the Cologne's cathedral, western Germany,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

As US Hits Record Number of Cases, Fauci Says More Testing Can Help

FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2020, file photo, medical works operate a testing tent at a COVID-19 mobile testing site in the…
USA

Trump Hails Vaccine Progress in First Remarks Since Projected Election Defeat

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House, July 14, 2020, in Washington.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Report: Over 130 Secret Service Officers Test Positive for Coronavirus

A US secret service agent stands guard as US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Prescott Regional Airport in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Europe's Hospitals Near COVID-19 Capacity

A medical worker is seen, as patients suffering with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated in the emergency room of…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power