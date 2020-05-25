COVID-19 Pandemic

Children Return to Australian Schools After Weeks of COVID-19 Lockdowns  

By Phil Mercer
May 25, 2020 07:23 AM
Children return to campus for the first day of New South Wales public schools fully re-opening for all students and staff…
Children return to campus for the first day of New South Wales public schools fully re-opening for all students and staff amidst the easing of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions at Homebush West Public School in Sydney, May 25, 2020.

SYDNEY   - Schools in Australia’s most populous state have reopened Monday after weeks of a COVID-19 lockdown.  Students in New South Wales, along with those in Queensland, have headed back to class in one of the most significant easing of coronavirus restrictions.  

More than one million students are back in class Monday, as state and private schools in New South Wales resume full-time learning after two months of lockdown.  Authorities in the neighboring Australian state of Queensland have also reopened schools.  Many children in Tasmania are also returning to class.  Victoria will begin a phased return to on-site schooling Tuesday. 

Social distancing measures are in place, and parents and carers are not allowed onto school premises.   

New South Wales Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell says the return to school has started well. 

“It is an exciting day for lots of parents and teachers and students right across New South Wales as we see our children return to the classroom," she said.  "Again, we are so grateful to our school communities for all the preparation work that they have done to have our students back, the additional cleaning and the hygiene supplies, and by all accounts this morning things are going very well.  I think there is a lot of excitement in classrooms.  It is exciting to have them back in the classroom and we are looking forward to being back into some kind of normal when it comes to education in New South Wales.”  

Schools have been one of the most controversial parts of Australia’s response to the pandemic.  The federal government has always insisted all pupils should be in schools, while state leaders have insisted it was safer for them to be at home.  

Reopening schools is a significant step in Australia’s winding back of COVID-19 controls.  Further relaxations will come into effect at the start of June, with many cafes, bars and restaurants allowed to reopen with strict limits on the number of patrons.  However, many state borders remain closed, and Australia continues to ban all foreign nationals from entering the country.  

Australia has had more than 7,100 confirmed coronavirus cases.  102 people have died with the virus. 
 

 

Related Stories

Surfers prepare to enter the water amidst the easing of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Sydney
COVID-19 Pandemic
Australia Easing More COVID-19 Control Measures
Restaurants, bars will be able to serve up to 50 people at a time starting June 1
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Sat, 05/23/2020 - 05:23
Police officers detain a protester opposing lockdown measures implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outside Parliament House in Melbourne, Australia.
COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID-19 Stress Fuels Spike in Australia Family Violence
COVID-19 Anxieties Fueling Family Violence in Australia
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Thu, 05/21/2020 - 13:55
Travelers wait in line at a Virgin Australia Airlines counter at Kingsford Smith International Airport, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Sydney, Australia, March 18, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Australia’s COVID-19 Border Closures Separates Families of Migrant Workers   
Australia urged to reunited migrant families separated by COVID-19 border closures  
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Mon, 05/18/2020 - 06:51
The first day of eased coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Sydney
East Asia Pacific
Australia Gradually Emerges From COVID-19 Lockdowns
Australia has had about 7,000 confirmed coronavirus cases
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Sun, 05/17/2020 - 14:10
Default Author Profile
By
Phil Mercer

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

Children Return to Australian Schools After Weeks of COVID-19 Lockdowns  

Children return to campus for the first day of New South Wales public schools fully re-opening for all students and staff…
COVID-19 Pandemic

World Struggles with How, When to Get Back to Normal

Carlee Packard wipes down a table and chairs after customers finished eating at Puckett's Grocery & Restaurant.
Economy & Business

Vietnam to Vote on EU Trade Deal as Economy Emerges from Virus

The Amstel river runs through Amsterdam. The Netherlands is one of the biggest EU investors in Vietnam. (VOA News)
USA

US Marks Memorial Day as Coronavirus Toll Nears 100,000

Nancy Graham visits San Francisco National Cemetery in the Presidio the day before Memorial Day in San Francisco, Sunday, May…
Europe

UK's Johnson Won't Fire Adviser Over Lockdown Violations

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior aid Dominic Cummings leaves 10 Downing Street, in London, May 24, 2020.